Braves Legend Bobby Cox Reportedly Hospitalized After Suffering Possible Stroke

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

Former Atlanta Braves Manager Bobby Cox is introduced as he delivers the game balls for the first pitch before the Braves baseball game against the Detroit Tigers which is the last Braves game at Turner Field, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. The franchise is planning on starting the 2017 season at SunTrust Park which is under construction in Cobb County. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Former Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays manager Bobby Cox reportedly suffered a potential stroke.

On Tuesday, Zach Klein of ABC-TV Atlanta reported the news, noting Cox, 77, was taken to a hospital.

Cox managed the Blue Jays for four seasons but is most remembered for his time with the Braves. He led Atlanta to five World Series appearances and one championship during his 25 years at the helm.

The four-time Manager of the Year also played two seasons for the New York Yankees and was inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame in 2014.

He retired as a manager in 2010, and the Braves honored him with a statue outside SunTrust Park in 2017.

This news comes after Cox attended Monday's home opener for the Braves, an 8-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

