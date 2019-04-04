2019 NBA Free Agency: Ranking the 5 Best Players at Every Position

25 of 25

Age: 28

Type of Free Agency: Unrestricted

2018-19 Per-Game Stats: 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.6 blocks

Maybe it's wishful thinking to bet on a 28-year-old with limited contributions to winning teams, or on a 6'11", 270-pounder still working his way back to 100 percent from a torn Achilles. But if we're talking talent, Cousins is in a different weight class than all these centers and most of the other free agents listed above.

The last time he was in a semi-featured role—sharing touches with Anthony Davis on the 2017-18 New Orleans Pelicans—he averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.2 triples, 1.6 blocks and 1.6 steals. The Association had never seen across-the-board dominance like that.

Cousins can't earn anything resembling a starring role on the overloaded Warriors, but he usually produces like an All-Star when involved at that level. His last time out, he blitzed the 51-win Denver Nuggets and their top-10 defense for 28 points, 13 boards, five dimes, two threes, two blocks and two thefts.

"That's what he expects to do," Stephen Curry told reporters afterward. "[Cousins is] still building a foundation coming off the injury. ... He wants to let people know he's still DeMarcus Cousins, and he can dominate a game."

Cousins probably has as much at stake financially as any playoff participant.

Tons of questions remain unanswered. Can he sustain strong play, support a heavy workload and perform on the postseason stage for the first time? But if he can resemble what he was before the injury—a nearly unguardable big man with an impossible blend of size, power, skill and fluidity—Boogie could convince someone to break the bank for his services this summer.

