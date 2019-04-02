Randal Grichuk, Blue Jays Agree on Reported 5-Year, $52M Contract Extension

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2019

MONTREAL, QC - MARCH 26: Randal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays prepares to bat against the Milwaukee Brewers during MLB spring training at Olympic Stadium on March 26, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed outfielder Randal Grichuk to a five-year contract extension.

According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the deal is worth $52 million overall.

The 27-year-old "was set to earn $5 million in 2019 and the new contract reworks his salary to $7 million this year and adds a $5-million signing bonus. Next year he'll earn $12 million followed by salaries of $9,333,333 in 2021-23. There are no club options or player opt-outs."

               

