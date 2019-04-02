Randal Grichuk, Blue Jays Agree on Reported 5-Year, $52M Contract Extension

Randal Grichuk, Blue Jays Agree on Reported 5-Year, $52M Contract ExtensionApril 2, 2019
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed outfielder Randal Grichuk to a five-year contract extension.
Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays
OFFICIAL: We've signed @RGrich15 to a 5-year contract extension through the 2023 season! https://t.co/GeRHEiPTMl
According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the deal is worth $52 million overall.
The 27-year-old "was set to earn $5 million in 2019 and the new contract reworks his salary to $7 million this year and adds a $5-million signing bonus. Next year he'll earn $12 million followed by salaries of $9,333,333 in 2021-23. There are no club options or player opt-outs."
