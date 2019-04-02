La Liga Table 2019: Latest Standings Following Tuesday's Week 30 Results

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez helped rescue a point for Barcelona as they drew 4-4 with Villarreal in an extraordinary match at El Madrigal on Tuesday.

Antoine Griezmann scored his first club goal since February as Atletico Madrid beat Girona 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Meanwhile, Espanyol and Getafe shared the spoils at the RCDE Stadium as they drew 1-1 after goals from Borja Iglesias and Angel in the second half.

Here is what Tuesday's results in La Liga have done to the standings:

Barca manager Ernesto Valverde made some key changes for the trip to Villarreal, most notably leaving Messi, Gerard Pique and Ivan Rakitic on the bench:

It was an understandable move given the Blaugrana face Atletico and Manchester United in the next eight days and since Villarreal have been struggling against relegation for most of the season.

After 16 minutes, it looked as though Valverde's gamble had paid off, as Barca were already 2-0 ahead through Philippe Coutinho and Malcom.

By the time Messi had to be thrown on in the 61st minute, though, Samuel Chukwueze and Karl Toko Ekambi had levelled things up with two superb goals.

And a minute after the Argentinian's introduction, Vicente Iborra clipped coolly past Marc-Andre ter Stegen to put the hosts ahead.

Things got worse for the La Liga leaders when Santi Cazorla found substitute Carlos Bacca with a slide-rule pass 10 minutes from time. The Colombian rounded Ter Stegen and made it 4-2:

Villarreal looked to have earned themselves a remarkable three points.

But Alvaro Gonzalez got himself needlessly sent off before Messi's exquisite free-kick flew in off a post in the final minute of normal time.

And with the last kick of the match, Suarez drilled home the equaliser from 20 yards after a half-cleared corner:

Atleti's victory came in less dramatic fashion, but they did leave it quite late against Girona.

Diego Godin opened the scoring 15 minutes from time after the video assistant referee intervened to allow his header after it was initially ruled offside:

Griezmann then made it 2-0 in the stoppage time. Atletico broke as Girona looked for an equaliser, and the Frenchman won the one-on-one with Gorka Iraizoz as he executed a delicate chip over the goalkeeper.