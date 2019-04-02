Luis Suarez's Last-Minute Goal Gives Lionel Messi, Barcelona Draw vs. Villarreal

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona earned a dramatic point in one of the games of the season against Villarreal on Tuesday as they came back from 4-2 down to draw 4-4 in La Liga.

A Lionel Messi-less Blaugrana starting XI opened up a 2-0 lead inside 16 minutes at El Madrigal through Philippe Coutinho and Malcom.

But goals from Samuel Chukwueze, Karl Toko Ekambi and Vicente Iborra put the hosts ahead just after the hour.

Carlos Bacca looked to have wrapped up an invaluable, and unexpected, three points for the relegation-battling hosts 10 minutes from time.

But Alvaro Gonzalez's red card and Messi's free-kick in the last minute of normal time set up a dramatic finish, before Luis Suarez broke Villarreal hearts with a stunning finish right at the death.

The result means Barca's lead at the top of La Liga now stands at eight points, while Villarreal are just two points above the relegation zone.

Malcom Should Start Against Manchester United While Umtiti Must Stay on the Bench

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tuesday's encounter was hardly ideal preparation for manager Ernesto Valverde ahead of Barca's crucial UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester United at Old Trafford next week.

He would, ideally, not have had to call on Messi's services at all, but the Argentinian was put on in place of Coutinho in the 61st minute, just before Iborra put the hosts ahead with a delicate clip over Marc-Andre terStegen.

However, during Barcelona's early blitz, when they looked able to pick Villarreal apart with ease, Malcom added to his case to start against the Red Devils.

Ousmane Dembele could reportedly be fit again for the trip to Manchester.

But Malcom gave Valverde every reason to leave the Frenchman on the bench against United with his first-half performance.

He was instrumental, and supremely unselfish, as he squared across goal to put it on a plate for Coutinho to score the opener in the 12th minute.

And four minutes later, the Brazilian got his first La Liga goal with a powerful header across goal after taking up a brilliant position in the box:

Having also provided an assist at the weekend against Espanyol, Malcom should be high on confidence and would be more effective against United than a potentially-not-fully-fit Dembele.

He went missing a little in the second half, but Barca's key men stepped up at 4-2 behind.

Messi's magical free-kick from the edge of the box went in off the post, and Suarez completed the comeback with a rifled left-footed finish in stoppage time:

Unlike Malcom, Samuel Umtiti showed he should stay on the bench for now. He is only just returning from a long-term knee injury and looked lost at times on Tuesday:

Villarreal's front men were superb, particularly 19-year-old Chukwueze, who cooly scored the hosts' opener in the 23rd minute after seeing his first effort rebound back off the post.

He then set up Ekambi for the second with a wonderful ball down the right flank, although a superbly inventive finish was needed to make it 2-2:

A Barca defence with Gerard Pique in the side may not have struggled so much, though, as Umtiti simply looked off the pace.

He and Clement Lenglet were split in two by Santi Cazorla's pass that set up Bacca's goal, and it is clear the French centre-back needs some more recovery time before he is back to his superb best.

What's Next?

First plays second on Saturday in La Liga when Barcelona host Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou. Meanwhile, Villarreal visit Real Betis on Sunday.