AAF Reportedly Set to Suspend Operations; League 'Heading' Toward Folding

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 2, 2019

The logo on a football prior to an AAF football game between the Atlanta Legends and the San Diego Fleet, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. (Peter Joneleit via AP Photo)
Peter B Joneleit/Associated Press

Eight weeks into its inaugural season, the Alliance of American Football may have already played its final game. 

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and Darren Rovell of The Action Network, the AAF is expected to suspend all operations Tuesday. 

Florio noted the league isn't folding yet, "but it's heading that way."

Rovell added that AAF owner Tom Dundon stands to lose $70 million and made the decision to suspend operations "against wishes of league co-founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

