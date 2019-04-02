AAF Reportedly Set to Suspend Operations; League 'Heading' Toward Folding

Peter B Joneleit/Associated Press

Eight weeks into its inaugural season, the Alliance of American Football may have already played its final game.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and Darren Rovell of The Action Network, the AAF is expected to suspend all operations Tuesday.

Florio noted the league isn't folding yet, "but it's heading that way."

Rovell added that AAF owner Tom Dundon stands to lose $70 million and made the decision to suspend operations "against wishes of league co-founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian."

