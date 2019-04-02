Kevin Pillar Traded to Giants from Blue Jays for Alen Hanson, Derek Law, More

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday they traded outfielder Kevin Pillar to the San Francisco Giants for infielder Alen Hanson and pitchers Derek Law and Juan De Paula.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman added the Blue Jays are in "trade mode" in order to make room for outfield prospect Anthony Alford on the major league roster.

The 30-year-old Pillar has spent his entire six-year MLB career with the Blue Jays, but he fills a significant area of need in San Francisco.

