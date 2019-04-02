Todd Haley Isn't 'Real Excited' About Dwayne Haskins Ahead of 2019 NFL Draft

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Todd Haley doesn't think Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins, one of the top prospects in the 2019 draft, will make an instant impact in the NFL.

Haley, who owns nine years of offensive coordinator experience in addition to his three-year stint leading the Chiefs, reviewed Haskins' game tape for Sports Illustrated and noted, "He lacks downfield accuracy on tape, and I don't see him make many NFL throws."

"I just didn't see enough big-time plays to get real excited about him," Haley told SI.

Haskins shined for the Buckeyes as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. He completed 70 percent of his throws for 4,831 yards with 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions across 14 appearances. He added 108 rushing yards and four scores on the ground in his first year as a collegiate starter.

Haley thinks those numbers are a product of Ohio State's system, including "arguably [the] best offensive line in college football," and are not a predictor of NFL success.

"I believe the jump to the NFL will be a big one for him and he will be [a] game manager-type early," Haley told SI. "I just didn't see enough NFL throws on tape. And so much success was created by the system."

The veteran coach, who served as the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator for the first half of the 2018 season, listed Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett as his Haskins player comparison.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller is far more bullish on the Buckeyes star. On his latest big board, he listed Haskins as the No. 13 overall prospect and the best quarterback in the class, one slot ahead of the Oklahoma Sooners' Kyler Murray.

The demand for potential franchise quarterbacks remains sky-high, so it's hard to imagine Haskins will slide beyond the middle of Round 1. More likely, he will land somewhere in the top 10, especially if Murray goes No. 1 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Haley clearly doesn't believe Haskins will offer much bang for the buck at that point in the draft, particularly early in his pro career.