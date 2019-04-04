The Most Underrated Free-Agency Moves as 2019 NFL Draft Nears

0 of 9

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Not every NFL signing can make massive headlines.

The public attention tends to zero in on a contract worth potentially north of $100 million for Nick Foles, or whether Le'Veon Bell made the right move after his long holdout led him to the New York Jets.

But less heralded moves often have as big of an impact—if not more. A year ago, it was Mike Pouncey's move to the Los Angeles Chargers and Tyrann Mathieu's prove-it deal with the Houston Texans.

Monetary value, context of the market, a team's situation and simple fit define the most underrated free-agent moves. The following transactions may have gone under the radar but are capable of having a big impact next season.