Premier League Week 33 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Tottenham Hotspur will open a new chapter in their history when they play their first match at their new stadium against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side suffered another setback when they slipped to a late 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, and Manchester United can climb to third if they win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Manchester City can reclaim top spot in the table if they beat visiting Cardiff City on Wednesday, the same day as Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion in their bid to keep up in the top-four race.

Liverpool are back in action at Southampton on Friday seeking a fourth successive league win, and Arsenal travel to Everton on Sunday hoping to extend their six-match unbeaten league streak.

Week 33 Fixtures, Predictions

Tuesday, April 2

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Manchester United, 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Watford 2-1 Fulham, 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 3

Manchester City 3-0 Cardiff City, 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Crystal Palace, 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion, 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 6

Bournemouth 3-2 Burnley, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leicester City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Newcastle United 2-1 Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 7

Everton 0-1 Arsenal, 2:05 p.m. BST/9:05 a.m. ET

Preview

Just beneath title contenders Liverpool and Man City, an alluring duel for the last two UEFA Champions League spots has emerged, with Arsenal and Tottenham third and fourth, respectively.

The temporarily named Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seats a little more than 62,000 and promises to push the club closer to self-sustainability if all goes to plan.

That said, the pressure is on the hosts to beat Palace in their return to a long-term home ground, and The Times broke down some of the key details of the £850 million development:

Spurs have slipped out of the title race in sad fashion after going five league games without a win, and Roy Hodgson's Palace will likely relish an opportunity to rain on their parade.

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli recently got an inside look at the club's new home, via Sky Sports:

United can temporarily leapfrog Spurs and Arsenal if they beat Wolves on Tuesday, but that is something the Red Devils have failed to do in two meetings this term.

Wolves knocked the Red Devils out of the FA Cup a fortnight ago, having drawn 1-1 at Old Trafford in a league game in September. The seventh-placed hosts have their own motivation to cause another upset, with only two points between them and West Ham United in 11th.

Manchester City are also in action on Wednesday and are out to hand Cardiff a second straight defeat after the Bluebirds fell foul of two controversial decisions in the 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

The Citizens have kept clean sheets in five of their last six league games and are yet to drop so much as a point at home in 2019.

Cardiff sit 18th and five points adrift of safety, leading football writer Seb Stafford-Bloor to suggest some urgency with a rough run-in ahead:

Liverpool talisman Virgil van Dijk suffered an ankle injury late on during Sunday's 2-1 win over Tottenham, but the centre-back said in the post-match press conference that he would be "fine for Friday."

Although the Reds lead for now, City having a game in hand makes it difficult for Jurgen Klopp's side to get comfortable at the summit.

In-form winger Sadio Mane has called for a 100-percent end to their Premier League campaign, per Goal:

City's Champions League quarter-final against Spurs is a blessing for their Premier League peers, who will hope both squads are weakened as a result.

Liverpool have wavered in form of late but continue to grind out results. Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints recently beat a vulnerable Spurs team at home, but the Reds should be able to continue their own winning run on the road.