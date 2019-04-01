Lenny Dykstra Threatens to Sue, Fight Ron Darling After Claims of Racial Taunts

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Lenny Dykstra is reportedly suing former New York Mets teammate Ron Darling.

Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post noted Dykstra appeared on Monday's episode of The Michael Kay Show and revealed as much after Darling claimed in his new book the outfielder directed racial slurs toward Boston Red Sox pitcher Dennis Boyd during the 1986 World Series.

"When you start bringing up this kind of stuff, this is crossing the line," Dykstra said. "And again, it's not acceptable and it's flat-out lies."

He also said he would "drop him like a red-headed f--king stepchild" when talking about Darling.

Dykstra went on to say "there is not one person to back this up, because you know why, it’s not true" while pointing out teammates and other members of the Red Sox would have heard him unleashing the racial slurs while in the on-deck circle.

Staszewski noted Darling described Dykstra’s "foul, racist, hateful" words as "worse than anything Jackie Robinson might have heard" in the book.

New York went on to win that World Series over the Red Sox in seven games after falling behind 3-2. Game 6 famously featured a ground ball that went through Bill Buckner’s legs and allowed the Mets to extend the series.

Dykstra last played in 1996 for the Philadelphia Phillies and has faced a number of legal issues since retiring. Scott Gleeson of USA Today reported in May 2018 he was arrested on drug charges and a terroristic threat toward an Uber driver.

He was also sentenced to three years in California state prison in 2012 after he pleaded no contest to a grand theft auto charge and provided a false financial statement. In 2015, he was charged with stealing $50,000 in jewelry.