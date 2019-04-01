Le'Veon Bell Responds on Twitter After Keenan Allen Rips Jets RB's New Song

Le'Veon Bell Responds on Twitter After Keenan Allen Rips Jets RB's New SongApril 1, 2019
When you solicit Keenan Allen's opinion—directly or indirectly—be prepared for the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver to bring the heat.
On Sunday, New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell shared a clip from his song "Free At Last" and asked his followers what they thought of the track (warning: tweet contains profanity). Allen was brutally honest with his assessment, which solicited a response from Bell:
Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell
@Keenan13Allen if youu honestly felt that way, youu could’ve just txted me and said that...lol but it seems even ppl with check marks wanna troll to seek attention for mentions now a days...enjoy this buzz fuzz, it’s still all positive vibes 🖤🙌🏾
Allen then doubled down:
Keenan Allen @Keenan13Allen
I was not trolling on my momma bro. I don’t troll. Like I said I speak facts. You shouldn’t have asked if you ain’t want the truth. All love over here bro https://t.co/FK1pa651Sd
The two-time Pro Bowler could take this to another level by collaborating with teammate Melvin Ingram to release a diss track on Bell.
Unfortunately for NFL fans, Allen and Bell won't meet on the field until 2020 unless the Jets and Chargers face off in the postseason.
