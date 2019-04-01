Le'Veon Bell Responds on Twitter After Keenan Allen Rips Jets RB's New Song

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

When you solicit Keenan Allen's opinion—directly or indirectly—be prepared for the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver to bring the heat. 

On Sunday, New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell shared a clip from his song "Free At Last" and asked his followers what they thought of the track (warning: tweet contains profanity). Allen was brutally honest with his assessment, which solicited a response from Bell:

Allen then doubled down:

The two-time Pro Bowler could take this to another level by collaborating with teammate Melvin Ingram to release a diss track on Bell.

Unfortunately for NFL fans, Allen and Bell won't meet on the field until 2020 unless the Jets and Chargers face off in the postseason.

