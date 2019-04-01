John Calipari Rumors: Kentucky Offers 'Lifetime Contract' amid UCLA Interest

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kentucky has reportedly offered head coach John Calipari the equivalent of a lifetime contract in response to UCLA's offer of a six-year, $48 million deal, according to Seth Davis of The Athletic.

The new contract would include a 10-year deal as Kentucky's head coach plus the opportunity to serve as a "paid ambassador" after his retirement.

Calipari is already the highest-paid coach in college basketball, reportedly making $9.2 million this season, and his current contract runs through 2024. However, the newest deal could give him even more security beyond his coaching days.

The 60-year-old reportedly had "extensive" contact with UCLA but decided he wanted to stay with Kentucky.

Kentucky is coming off a loss in the Elite Eight in Calipari's 10th season with the program. In that span, he has a 305-71 record, four Final Four appearances and one national championship.

Although he has now gone four years without reaching the Final Four, he seems happy in Lexington, and the school clearly loves him.

While his name is often attached to NBA rumors, Calipari continues to deny any interest in moving to the pro level.

"I'm at Kentucky having a ball preparing young people for the rest of their life," he said in January on ESPN's Get Up!, via Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog.

Even if Calipari was entertaining offers from other programs, he doesn't appear ready to change locations.

Meanwhile, UCLA will continue to hunt for a big name to turn things around after a disappointing 17-16 season. The Bruins have 11 national championships in their history but haven't advanced beyond the Sweet 16 since 2008.