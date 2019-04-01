Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry Discuss WR's Trade to Browns

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Baker Mayfield went to the podium as a trio for Monday's introductory press conference.

The message: This is going to be fun.

"As it's all settled in, I'm very excited about this, and I think it's going to be one of the best things that have happened in my life," Beckham told reporters.

The Browns traded first- and third-round picks along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants in exchange for Beckham last month. The blockbuster deal gives Cleveland one of the NFL's best young offenses and reunites Beckham with Landry, his childhood friend and former LSU teammate.

"I feel like we spoke this into existence," Beckham told reporters of Landry. "We dreamed this. It was something we talked about when we were 17. We'd say that I'd live down the street from you, we'll be on the same team, it's surreal."

Landry, who had 81 receptions for 976 yards and four touchdowns after being traded to Cleveland last offseason, seemed equally elated at being reunited with his best friend.

"I got the phone call maybe a little before everybody that the trade went thru and I just cried ... I know for me it's something not only as a player but as a person, he's definitely somebody my life needs," Landry told reporters.

Beckham spent his early career becoming one of the most famous faces in the sport in the NFL's largest media market. He's been publicly embracing the move to Cleveland on social media and followed suit during his presser.

"I think this moment is going to be more iconic than we all realize. ... The numbers is nothing, because I don't think I've put up my best numbers," Beckham told reporters.

Beckham has averaged 92.8 receiving yards per game since entering the NFL, the second-highest total in league history. He recorded at least 90 receptions, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns each of his first three years before injuries derailed him the last two.

Now perhaps the biggest star in Cleveland sports, Beckham said he spoke to the previous holder of that title, LeBron James, who told him he will "love" the city.

As for how Mayfield plans to satiate the target desires of two guys used to catching a ton of passes, the second-year quarterback offered a tongue-in-cheek answer.

"Probably just close my eyes and throw it and hope one of them catches it," Mayfield told reporters.