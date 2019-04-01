Ernesto Valverde on Lionel Messi: 'There Is Never an Ideal Time to Rest Him'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona play relegation-battling Villarreal on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's crucial clash with second-placed Atletico Madrid, but manager Ernesto Valverde has hinted he will not rest Lionel Messi against the Yellow Submarine.

The Blaugrana have a 10-point lead at the top of La Liga with nine games of the season remaining:

They have the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford on April 10.

In truth, Barca could likely still win the Liga title for the fourth time in five seasons if Messi did not play again in 2018-19.

But Valverde is clearly taking Tuesday's visit to El Madrigal seriously and said there has yet to be a decision made on whether to rest the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, per Marca:

"There is never an ideal time to rest a player like [Messi]. But we'll see tomorrow. We think this match is very important. Many are looking ahead to Atletico Madrid, but the three points on offer in this match are much the same as those on offer against Atletico.

"I know our rivals are hoping we'll drop points so that they can have fresh hope of catching us. There is still a chance for them, which is why we must win. All the players are useful, but the season is long and there is time for each of them. Of course, some play more, as is the case in all teams."

Messi, 31, has netted a staggering 31 goals in 27 Liga appearances this term as well as providing 12 league assists:

He is unquestionably Barca's most crucial player, but they have won both league matches he has been absent for this term.

Villarreal are enduring a torrid campaign, and they currently sit just a point outside of the relegation zone.

They need a response to the sickening defeat they suffered to fellow strugglers Celta Vigo last time out when they threw away a two-goal lead.

Despite Villarreal's struggles, they do have plenty of ability in their side.

But Barca would surely be confident of beating them even if Valverde does decide to rest Messi ahead of two crucial fixtures in Barca's season.