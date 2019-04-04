2019 NFL Draft: Complete 1st-Round Order, Odds, Analysis of Top Prospects

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft can't arrive quickly enough. Players, coaches, management and fans; everyone is eager to see commissioner Roger Goodell at the podium to announce the No. 1 overall pick.

Who will that be, though?

As the countdown to Thursday, April 25, hits less than three weeks remaining, four prospects―Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams and Josh Allen―are considered the most likely options. Vegas odds are set on their respective chances.

The Arizona Cardinals will answer that specific question, but they're only the beginning of a fascinating first round.

2019 NFL Draft Order Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots

Odds for No. 1 Pick

Kyler Murray (1-4)

Nick Bosa (13-4)

Quinnen Williams (14-1)

Josh Allen (14-1)

Top Prospects

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Most signs are pointing to Kyler Murray as the quarterback to lead the Cardinals under new head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

For now, Josh Rosen is Arizona's starter. The team selected him No. 10 overall in 2018, and he opened 13 games for the Cardinals as a rookie. As talented as he is, though, it'd be understandable for Kingsbury to prefer a mobile quarterback in Murray.

During his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Oklahoma, Murray racked up 4,361 yards passing and 1,001 rushing. Adding his quickness to Kingsbury's vision would theoretically make an offense built on spacing even tougher to handle.

In fairness to Rosen, he thrived in a wide-open system as a freshman at UCLA. When Noel Mazzone was offensive coordinator, Rosen amassed 3,670 yards and 23 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He's a reasonable quarterback for Kingsbury's offense.



But who do the Cardinals want more?

The Pass-Rushers

Since the NFL is such a quarterback-driven league, Murray is the most logical top selection. Fifteen of the last 21 drafts have featured a signal-caller going No. 1 overall. But when a QB doesn't go first, it's usually either somebody who protects him or tries to tackle one.

And in 2019, a non-QB would mean a defender.

Bosa has long been considered a potential top choice, heading to Ohio State as a 5-star prospect and brother of Los Angeles Chargers star, Joey. He collected 77 tackles with 29 stops for loss and 17.5 sacks in 30 appearances, earning second-team All-America honors as a sophomore.

Williams and Allen joined the chase with breakout 2018 seasons. Williams won the Outland Trophy, which is given to the nation's most outstanding interior lineman. Allen earned the Bednarik and Nagurski Awards as the defensive player of the year.

All three have the upside of being game-changing presences. Since the Cardinals have already invested much in Rosen―still a promising QB―they may decide to give the defense its cornerstone.

No matter the eventual choice, it seems probable Bosa, Williams and Allen will join Murray as top-four selections.

