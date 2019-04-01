NFL Draft 2019: Latest Mock Draft, Odds and Biggest Stock Winners from Pro Days

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

No need to triple-check the calendar, football fanatics.

It is, in fact, the month of April, meaning the distance between now and the 2019 NFL draft is down to mere weeks and days. Save for a couple of remaining pro days, the large-scale audition portion of the process is almost behind us.

Soon, we'll have official connections between prospects and organizations. For now, though, we'll dissect a first-round mock, check who oddsmakers think is going No. 1 and examine three players who boosted their stocks during pro days.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

12. Green Bay Packers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Cody Ford, G/T, Oklahoma

15. Washington Redskins: Devin White, LB, LSU

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

31. Los Angeles Rams: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

Which Player Will Be Chosen First Overall?

Kyler Murray -400

Nick Bosa +225

Quinnen Williams +1800

Josh Allen +2000

*Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Pro Day Winners

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

The closer we get to the draft, the more it seems like Murray is cemented into the top draft slot—at least for his position, if not the entire draft.

But Haskins looks like the clear-cut No. 2 signal-caller. His arm impressed all season for the Buckeyes, and it was more of the same at their pro day.

"Of all the throws he made at the pro day, I'd say he missed on just two," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote. "... The deep throws found the outside shoulder. The red-zone throws were kept high and away from hypothetical defenders. Haskins reads it, sees it and gets the ball out accurately. There's a tremendous combination of touch, timing and trajectory on his passes."

Haskins only started one season at Ohio State. While that one season was spectacular—4,831 yards with a 70.0 completion percentage and 50 touchdowns against eight interceptions—some will still hold his lack of experience against him. That increases the importance of his workouts, and when he dazzles like he did at OSU's pro day, it gives him a bigger boost.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Say what you want about this crop of passing prospects, we still expect to see three come off the board within the top 10 picks.

Lock might have had the most struggles with consistency among the top trio, but he was also playing against SEC defenses without high-level weaponry around him. Besides, it's not like he disappointed; his senior campaign featured 3,498 passing yards with 28 touchdowns plus another 175 yards and six scores on the ground.

He has size and strength, plus athleticism and mobility. He has an absolute cannon, and his pro day was built around to showing it off.

"In the red zone, he knew when to get the ball high so a defender wouldn't have a chance." McShay wrote. "He got the ball out quick and got it there on time. It was all about the details. Then I was also struck by how effortlessly he made throws vertically, especially on the move."

For as much as the modern NFL loves passing and as much arm talent as Lock possesses, it's harder to imagine him slipping outside of the top 10.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Baker's pro day wasn't as much about elevating his stock, as it was doing damage control from a spotty showing at the combine.

Once regarded as one of the class' top cornerbacks, Baker had fallen behind the other elites after failing to impress in the athletic testing. His 4.52-second 40-yard dash was average, and his 9'8" broad jump wasn't even that. Yahoo Spots' Charles Robinson noted Baker's stock slipped coming out of the combine.

Plenty of eyes were glued to Baker's pro day workout, and he didn't disappoint.

"Baker shaved some time off the slow 40-yard dash time he ran at the combine and proclaimed himself to be the best cornerback in the draft," D. Orlando Ledbetter wrote for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds at the combine and improved to 4.46 seconds Wednesday."

Baker's improved testing should ensure he goes in the first round, and as our mock highlights, he has a chance to be the top player at his position.