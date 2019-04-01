Report: Barcelona Luka Jovic Interest 'Dead' Due to Frankfurt's €60M Valuation

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona's interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic is reportedly "dead," as the Bundesliga side are said to want €60 million (£51 million) before agreeing to a sale.

According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport, the number of teams interested in the Serbia international has prompted Frankfurt to raise their asking price ahead of a possible summer transfer.

"This is why Barca are yet to present an official offer for Jovic, despite reports saying otherwise. The Spanish club feel they are being used in order to drive up interest—and as such, the asking price—so Eintracht can bank the maximum possible for Jovic," Miguelsanz reported.

Paris Saint-Germain are reported to be especially interested in the forward, while the player's agent is said to have spoken with Real Madrid too.

In the report, it's added Barcelona are yet to give up hope of signing the striker this summer even though the deal is becoming more "complicated," and they believe he has the potential to be "world-class."

Jovic is currently on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica and is enjoying a remarkable season. The 21-year-old has netted 23 goals in all competitions and has been part of a thrilling attacking trio at Frankfurt:

FootballTalentScout provided the numbers behind Jovic's productive campaign:

The high-profile interest in Jovic is understandable, as he's been one of the best players in German football in 2018-19.

In addition to his composure in front of goal, the Frankfurt star has showcased many facets of his game. Jovic's intelligence in possession, smart movement and technical quality mean he can operate as both a split-striker and at the point of the attack.

Given his talent and his age, Jovic has the potential to develop into one of the best forwards in European football.

The Frankfurt Twitter account shared the following clip from Tifo Football examining Jovic's game:

For Barcelona, he would be an ideal acquisition. While both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez remain exceptional players, they are 31 and 32 years old, respectively. As such, Barcelona would benefit from having a younger option to call upon in attack.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones thinks Jovic would be an ideal successor to Suarez at the Camp Nou:

Jovic shows no signs of slowing down in terms of goalscoring, so the amount needed to prise him away in the summer is only going to rise. The sum mentioned may be massive, but it's indicative of the remarkable potential Jovic has.

A deal would make a lot of sense for Barcelona, as they are in need of another high-class player who can operate up front. With that in mind, supporters will be hopeful the club can reignite their interest in the striker ahead of the summer transfer window.