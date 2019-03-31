Watch Duke's Zion Williamson Duck to Avoid Hitting Backboard After Block vs. MSU

Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Right Arrow Icon

Zion Williamson's athleticism is such that he sometimes puts himself in danger on the court.

In the second half of Sunday's Elite Eight game against the Michigan State Spartans, the Duke Blue Devils star got his fingertips on a layup attempt by Kenny Goins.

While flying through the air, Williamson had to duck in order to avoid potentially hitting his head on the bottom of the backboard.

The freshman phenom learned from his mistake in mid-December when he made an emphatic block against Princeton and did hit his head on the bottom corner of the backboard.

Surely plenty of college basketball fans can relate to this kind of problem.