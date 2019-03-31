Watch Duke's Zion Williamson Duck to Avoid Hitting Backboard After Block vs. MSU

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2019

Zion Williamson's athleticism is such that he sometimes puts himself in danger on the court.

In the second half of Sunday's Elite Eight game against the Michigan State Spartans, the Duke Blue Devils star got his fingertips on a layup attempt by Kenny Goins.

While flying through the air, Williamson had to duck in order to avoid potentially hitting his head on the bottom of the backboard.

The freshman phenom learned from his mistake in mid-December when he made an emphatic block against Princeton and did hit his head on the bottom corner of the backboard.

Surely plenty of college basketball fans can relate to this kind of problem.

