Auburn Makes 1st Final Four in Program History After Upset of No. 2 Kentucky

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

For the first time in the men's program history, Auburn is heading to the Final Four.

Jared Harper scored 26 points and Bryce Brown added 24, leading fifth-seeded Auburn to a 77-71 overtime victory over second-seeded Kentucky to take the Midwest Region.

The Tigers were playing in just their second Elite Eight in program history, their first since the 1986 season. Bruce Pearl, who had not competed for a national championship since his time at Division II Southern Indiana, will also be making his first Final Four appearance.

Auburn, which was swept during its regular-season meetings with Kentucky, put together one of its best defensive efforts of the season. The Wildcats made just five of their 21 attempts from three-point range and had only 14 assists, as Auburn forced them into tough isolation baskets.

PJ Washington scored a team-high 28 points off the bench but got little help from the starting lineup.



This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.