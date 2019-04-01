Villarreal vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona will look to increase their 10-point lead at the top of La Liga on Tuesday when they travel to Villarreal, where they haven't lost since October 2007.

The Yellow Submarine saw a four-match winning run in all competitions come to an end when they lost 3-2 at relegation rivals Celta Vigo on Saturday. Javier Calleja's side led 2-0 within 15 minutes but crumbled in the second half as Iago Aspas' brace helped to sink the visitors.

The Blaugrana left it late in their derby clash against Espanyol, where Lionel Messi's late double saw off their Catalan rivals at the Camp Nou and brought his league goal count for the season up to 31.

Barca are odds favourites to extend their run of seven wins in a row (not counting the Copa Catalunya defeat to Girona) at the Estadio de la Ceramica, while Villarreal look to claw away from the relegation zone.

Atletico Madrid can temporarily close the gap to seven points if they beat Girona in Tuesday's early kick-off at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Date: Tuesday, April 2

Time: 8:30 p.m. BST/3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Eleven Sports, beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

TV Info: ITV 4 (UK), beIN Sports 3 (U.S.)

Odds

Villarreal: 4-1

Draw: 3-1

Barcelona: 8-13

Via Oddschecker.

Preview

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde will decide his midweek selection with one eye on their upcoming run of games, including a home clash against Atleti on Saturday followed by a trip to Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on April 10.

Nevertheless, the venue still informally known as El Madrigal has been a bother for big teams in years gone by, and it wasn't long ago Villarreal held Barca to successive league draws there in 2016 and 2017.

Messi has scored six goals in his last three league games, and the Argentinian was in match-winning form once again against Espanyol on Saturday, via Eleven Sports (UK only):

It's a testament to just how far ahead of the curve Messi sits considering he has 13 goals more than Luis Suarez, the next highest scorer in La Liga.

Journalist Sid Lowe testified to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's prolific prowess:

The Yellow Submarine are only one point above the relegation zone and could fall into it this week if they lose to Barca while Celta Vigo get a draw or better at bottom-of-the-table Huesca on Wednesday.

Their slip at Celta on Saturday could prove costly in the battle to avoid the drop, with Villarreal having lost 2-0 the last time Barca visited.

Suarez and Messi each scored in that game and lead La Liga's scoring elite with 49 goals between them this term, although Valverde may contemplate changes with Saturday's visit of Atletico in mind.

After that comes the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against United. Barca are hoping Ousmane Dembele will be ready to return from injury in time for the visit to Old Trafford, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Metro).