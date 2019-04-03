MLB Trades Teams Should Immediately Consider 1 Week into 2019

MLB Trades Teams Should Immediately Consider 1 Week into 2019April 3, 2019
The 2019 Major League Baseball season has been going for about a week, so let's talk trades.
Yeah, yeah. It's early. Certainly too early for teams to scramble to make any substantive deals.
Yet it's not too early for some teams to at least begin considering trade targets who might patch significant holes. To this end, we've proposed 10 possibilities (five involving hitters and five involving pitchers) that would do the trick.
We'll start with the hitters and proceed in no particular order.
New York Yankees: For Asdrubal Cabrera
Remember when the New York Yankees arrived for spring training with nary a hole in their roster?
Well, the injury big has made a few since then. The Yankees have three outfielders (Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks and Jacoby Ellsbury), four pitchers (Luis Severino, Dellin Betances, Ben Heller and Jordan Montgomery) and two infielders (Miguel Andujar and Didi Gregorius) on the injured list.
Most of these guys should be back in 2019, but Andujar may be an exception. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the labrum tear in the third baseman's right shoulder might require season-ending surgery.
The Yankees might overcome such a fate if Gregorius makes a strong return to aid Gleyber Torres, Troy Tulowitzki and DJ LeMahieu on the infield. Yet it's possible that Tulo's comeback after a year-and-a-half away from the field will fail, which would open up a need for a versatile infielder with a good bat.
Which brings us to Asdrubal Cabrera. The 33-year-old has been a reliably above-average hitter throughout his career, and he's playable at third base, second base and even shortstop. Plus, the Texas Rangers are only paying him $3.5 million this year.
If the Yankees ultimately need him, it shouldn't be much trouble to get him.
Colorado Rockies: For Neil Walker
Meanwhile in Colorado, the Rockies' shiny new toy for the 2019 season is already out of commission. Slugging first baseman Daniel Murphy will be out for a month with a left finger avulsion.
The Rockies are reasonably well situated to cover for Murphy's absence, as they can platoon veteran Mark Reynolds and Ryan McMahon (who's fresh off a red-hot spring) at first base, with Garrett Hampson taking over duties at second base.
Still, there's a worst-case scenario here in which Murphy's finger is slow to heal and Colorado's contingency plan falls apart on account of Reynolds' age (35) and McMahon's and Hampson's inexperience. If that occurs, the Rockies will need to scour the trade market for a capable hitter who can play on the left side of the infield.
Neil Walker would fit the bill. The 33-year-old was a consistent hitter between 2010 and 2017, and he salvaged a slow start to 2018 with a strong .788 OPS in the second half.
The Miami Marlins are paying Walker only $2 million this year. The Rockies could easily absorb that money and then use Walker as they see fit at first base and second base and even in right field.
Los Angeles Angels: For Josh Harrison
Elsewhere in the realm of teams receiving bad injury news early in 2019 are the Los Angeles Angels, who've lost slugging left fielder Justin Upton for up to three months with turf toe.
The Angels have already responded by claiming Brian Goodwin off waivers, and Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reported that general manager Billy Eppler doesn't foresee any more outside additions. Yet manager Brad Ausmus doesn't seem to be brimming with confidence.
"Can we withstand it? We have to," Ausmus said, per Bollinger. "We don't have a choice."
Somebody like Nicholas Castellanos or David Peralta would replace Upton's power. However, neither would be easy to trade for, and either would be without a position upon Upton's return.
Instead, the Angels should keep a close eye on Josh Harrison. The two-time All-Star is attempting to rebound from a rough 2018 season with the Detroit Tigers, who are only paying him $2 million. If successful, he'll reclaim his status as an exceptional super-utility man who offers versatile defense and solid offense.
The Angels could put him in Upton's shoes in the short term and then stash him on their bench to be used as needed for the tail end of the season.
Cincinnati Reds: For Adam Jones
The Cincinnati Reds' grand plan for 2019 included everything except a clear everyday center fielder. They seemed to think that part would figure itself out.
It's not.
The Reds may have been hoping for top prospect Nick Senzel to seize the job, but he had an unimpressive spring and now he's out of action with an ankle sprain. In the meantime, Cincinnati's outfield is off to a pitiful start at the plate. Making it all the more noticeable is the absence of slugging second baseman Scooter Gennett, who's out for up to three months with a groin strain.
In short, the Reds have every excuse to start considering a deal for an outfielder who could play center field and infuse their lineup with much-needed pop. Basically, Adam Jones.
The 33-year-old was neglected on the free-agent market until the Arizona Diamondbacks swooped in with a $3 million contract. Jones is immediately making good on it with a hot offensive start that includes three homers.
Granted, Jones is a lousy defensive center fielder at this stage of his career. But he may be good enough for Great American Ball Park's tiny outfield, which would also only help him offensively.
Cleveland Indians: For Nicholas Castellanos
Speaking of Ohio teams with sketchy outfields, the Cleveland Indians fall into the exact same category.
After losing Michael Brantley and Lonnie Chisenhall to free agency, the Indians opted to stage a competition between has-beens and not-yet-ares for playing time alongside center fielder Leonys Martin. It yielded mixed results in spring training, and the returns in the first week are downright bad.
Unfortunately for the Indians, trade pickings among corner outfielders are slim. The best they can do are David Peralta and Nicholas Castellanos, and only the latter has pending free agency to motivate his team to sell.
On the bright side, Castellanos would bring plenty of offense to a Cleveland lineup that will need depth even after superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor returns from an ankle injury. He's averaged an .831 OPS since 2016, and he's collected 146 extra-base hits over the last two.
Castellanos, 27, is making $10 million ($9.95 million, to be exact) this season, but the Detroit Tigers may be willing to eat some of that to squeeze a better prospect package out of the Indians. If they really want to win a fourth straight American League Central title, they'll have to consider it.
Milwaukee Brewers: For Ian Kennedy
In case anyone's already thinking it, yes, this idea is so bold that it borders on being reckless.
But for starters, the Milwaukee Brewers do have legitimate pitching concerns. Ace reliever Corey Knebel is out for the year with Tommy John surgery, while fellow ace reliever Jeremy Jeffress is recovering from a weak shoulder. Milwaukee's rotation depth also leaves much to be desired.
The closest the Brewers can come to a cure-all for these issues would be to deal for a pitcher who could serve as a late-inning arm, long reliever and/or occasional spot starter. Not many pitchers can wear all three hats, but Ian Kennedy might.
The 34-year-old got shelled as a starter in 2017 and 2018, prompting the Kansas City Royals to try him out as a reliever in 2019. It's going OK so far. As one would expect, Kennedy has simplified his pitch mix and dropped his contact rate.
More time must pass before his transformation can be deemed complete. But if that time comes, the Brewers might gravitate toward him as the ultimate swingman.
Provided, of course, that the Royals are willing to eat a huge chunk of the $33 million Kennedy is owed through 2020.
Washington Nationals: For Ken Giles
The Washington Nationals figured to have a capable bullpen in 2019 but only if newcomers Trevor Rosenthal and Kyle Barraclough made good use of their high-octane stuff.
Rosenthal hasn't even recorded an out in two appearances. Barraclough, meanwhile, has yet to record a strikeout in his two appearances. Neither has been much help to a bullpen that's struggling with a 12.27 ERA in the early going.
It's not too early for the Nationals to scan the trade market for a right-handed fireballer who could be a proper setup man for left-handed closer Sean Doolittle. To this end, Ken Giles would be a risky, yet potentially rewarding option.
Giles, 28, was an All-Star-caliber closer as recently as 2017, but his 2018 season was a disaster in every possible way. He's now attempting to save face with the Toronto Blue Jays, and it's so far, so good. He's appeared in three games and struck out five with no walks. His fastball and slider are in good shape.
For luxury tax purposes, the Nats might need the Blue Jays to eat some of Giles' $6.3 million salary. But if that's workable, Washington would enjoy its new reliever through 2020.
Atlanta Braves: For Will Smith
Elsewhere in the National League East, the Atlanta Braves bullpen is also off to a rough start. Though its ERA is "only" 7.16, plentiful walks and scarce strikeouts paint a clearer picture of the high-wire act Atlanta's relievers have been demonstrating.
The Braves will get reinforcements when lefty A.J. Minter and righty Darren O'Day return from injuries, but there were questions about Atlanta's relief corps even when it was assumed they would be healthy. Hence why the Braves have been perhaps the most oft-mentioned fit for free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel.
A deal with him would work. But if the Braves prefer to trade rather than spend, they should be keeping close tabs on Will Smith.
The San Francisco Giants lefty doesn't stick out in a crowd, yet he had some good years in Milwaukee and he's coming off a career-best 2018 season. He appeared in 54 games and racked up a 2.55 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 53 innings.
Smith is making a modest $4.2 million in his final season before free agency, so he has decent value for a rental. The longer their bullpen struggles, the more the Braves should be willing to ante up.
San Diego Padres: For Marcus Stroman
After signing Manny Machado and promoting uber-prospects Fernando Tatis Jr. and Chris Paddack in the run-up to Opening Day, the San Diego Padres are looking...good?
So far, anyway, but they shouldn't be too comfortable with their starting rotation. It's a young group among which only Paddack offers any real ace upside, so a drastic improvement on last year's 5.09 ERA may not be in the cards for San Diego's starting pitching.
Unless, of course, the Padres endeavor to put some of their considerable prospect capital toward a trade. Specifically, for Marcus Stroman.
The righty was on San Diego's radar over the winter, according to Jon Morosi of MLB.com. In the months since then, Stroman has publicly aired his dissatisfaction with his contract status and also debuted with seven brilliant innings opposite the Tigers.
If a new contract stays unsigned and Stroman continues to pitch well, the Blue Jays will presumably put a deal on the table and seek to get all they can for him before he reaches free agency after 2020.
Not many teams could meet their asking price. The Padres might, however, and they could then look to stake their claim to the National League West.
St. Louis Cardinals: For Madison Bumgarner
The St. Louis Cardinals also have a weak rotation, though their situation is a bit more unexpected than San Diego's.
The Cardinals lost veteran righty Carlos Martinez to a shoulder injury during spring training. He may not return until May. In the meantime, Cardinals starters have begun the year with a 6.46 ERA and ugly peripherals off the board.
The easiest way for the Cardinals to stabilize their rotation would be to simply sign Dallas Keuchel, who's still lingering alongside Craig Kimbrel on the free-agent market. But if they prefer the trade route, Madison Bumgarner should already be on their radar.
Injuries in 2017 and 2018 dealt a blow to Bumgarner's ace reputation, but he nonetheless managed a 3.29 ERA when he was healthy. He was also strong in his debut, as he struck out nine Padres with five hits and one walk allowed in seven innings. To boot, his fastball velocity was up slightly.
If that proves to be merely Bumgarner's first step back toward acehood, the Giants may be all too willing to trade him before he reaches free agency at year's end. The Cardinals have the need and the goods to justify being first in line.
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.