MLB Trades Teams Should Immediately Consider 1 Week into 2019

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Remember when the New York Yankees arrived for spring training with nary a hole in their roster?

Well, the injury big has made a few since then. The Yankees have three outfielders (Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks and Jacoby Ellsbury), four pitchers (Luis Severino, Dellin Betances, Ben Heller and Jordan Montgomery) and two infielders (Miguel Andujar and Didi Gregorius) on the injured list.

Most of these guys should be back in 2019, but Andujar may be an exception. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the labrum tear in the third baseman's right shoulder might require season-ending surgery.

The Yankees might overcome such a fate if Gregorius makes a strong return to aid Gleyber Torres, Troy Tulowitzki and DJ LeMahieu on the infield. Yet it's possible that Tulo's comeback after a year-and-a-half away from the field will fail, which would open up a need for a versatile infielder with a good bat.

Which brings us to Asdrubal Cabrera. The 33-year-old has been a reliably above-average hitter throughout his career, and he's playable at third base, second base and even shortstop. Plus, the Texas Rangers are only paying him $3.5 million this year.

If the Yankees ultimately need him, it shouldn't be much trouble to get him.