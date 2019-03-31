EPL Table: 2019 Week 32 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Toby Alderweireld's 90th-minute own goal moved Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League on Sunday. The Reds needed the late stroke of fortune to survive a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield and go two points above Manchester City, who still have a game in hand.

Earlier, Chelsea staged a late and controversial comeback to plunge Cardiff City deeper into the relegation mire. Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek found the net to move the Blues level with Arsenal and a point adrift of Manchester United in the race for a top-four finish.

Sunday Scores

Cardiff City 1-2 Chelsea

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 32, 24, +52, 79

2. Manchester City: 31, 25, +60, 77

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 31, 20, +24, 61

4. Manchester United: 31, 18, +19, 61

5. Arsenal: 30, 18, +24, 60

6. Chelsea: 31, 18, +18, 60

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 31, 12, 0, 44

8. Leicester City: 32, 13, -1, 44

9. Everton: 32, 12, +3, 43

10. Watford: 31, 12, -3, 43

11. West Ham United: 32, 12, -7, 42

12. Bournemouth: 32, 11, -15, 38

13. Crystal Palace: 31, 10, -3, 36

14. Newcastle United: 31, 9, -9, 35

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 30, 9, -11, 33

16. Southampton: 31, 8, -15, 33

17. Burnley: 32, 9, -22, 33

18. Cardiff City: 31, 8, -31, 28

19. Fulham: 32, 4, -43, 17

20. Huddersfield Town (R): 32, 3, -41, 14

Roberto Firmino couldn't miss when he met quite possibly the best cross of the season from left-back Andrew Robertson. The latter and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold were finding joy out wide against Tottenham's 5-3-2 shape.

Their overlapping runs routinely stretched Spurs and manufactured chances. Liverpool would have been further in front at the break had Sadio Mane been able to find his range.

The missed chances gave Tottenham the confidence to steadily grow into the game. Spurs should have been level 10 minutes after break, but Robertson was the hero again when he blocked Christian Eriksen's close-range shot.

Reward eventually came for the more enterprising Lilywhites when a quickly taken free-kick from Harry Kane ended with Kieran Trippier and Eriksen combining to tee up the impressive Lucas Moura.

It looked like a precious point for Spurs until Mohamed Salah's downward header was spilled by Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The ball then touched off centre-back Alderweireld and crept over the line.

While Liverpool have the title race back under control, Spurs suddenly find themselves scrapping just for a place in the top four.

Victor Camarasa had the Bluebirds dreaming of a great escape when he scored a minute after the break in Wales. It was just reward for the hosts' endeavour and ingenuity.

Those qualities were in sharp contrast to the sluggish form of the visitors. Chelsea struggled to move the ball at pace between the lines against a stubborn Cardiff rearguard action.

It was left to right-back Azpilicueta to head in five minutes from time. The scored from a set piece, despite appearing to be in an offside position.

Understandably, Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock was far from impressed:

Things continued to go against Cardiff when Antonio Rudiger escaped a red card after hauling down Kenneth Zohore moments after the goal. Another cruel twist of fate saw Loftus-Cheek head the winner during stoppage time.

The powerhouse midfielder had risen to meet Willian's cross, proof of his growing comfort in front of goal:

Chelsea have kept themselves in the thick of the scrap to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. However, manager Maurizio Sarri will know his team needs to play with a lot more impetus and consistency if they are going to overtake the Gunners, Spurs and United.