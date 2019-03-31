Tiger Woods After Match Play Elimination: This Is Going to Sting for a Few Days

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Tiger Woods was eliminated from the Dell Technologies Match Play on Saturday at the Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas, after missing a four-foot par putt on No. 18 that would have kept him alive against Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard.

After the match, he told reporters he wasn't happy with his level of play heading into the Masters on April 11.

"I wanted to play tomorrow," he said. "This is going to sting for a few days, and I'll get back to it after that."

Woods finished in a tie for fifth, a respectable result, after beating Rory McIlroy earlier in the day. But he left several putts on the board, with none bigger than the four-footer with his tournament on the line. That miss even caught Bjerregaard off guard.

"I wasn't expecting that, that's for sure," he said. "It's a shame it had to end that way, because it was a really good match. Conditions were tough today, and we both threw in a bunch of birdies at it. So it's a shame it had to finish with a bogey. It was an incredible experience for me to play with him and what he plays in front of every day."