Team Southeast's Top Plays from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Finals at PAX East

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2019

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NINTENDO - In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, crowds gather on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Nintendo booth at the E3 video game conference in Los Angeles as fans flock to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee for Nintendo Switch. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Nintendo/AP Images)
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Team Southeast is heading to E3.

Wrath, Devonte and Poltergust will represent North America in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate competition at gaming's largest convention after taking the PAX East championship Saturday. The trio defeated Team Northeast in the best-of-five finals, avoiding a reset of the bracket.

Team Southeast went home with a custom Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with a golden Smash Bros. logo.

Team Northeast battled back in the loser's bracket after John Numbers lost to SweetT and pushed Northwest to a victory. Numbers and Co. later avenged their loss and found a way to the Grand Finals after eliminating Northwest in the semis.

Numbers, perhaps the most decorated Smash Bros. player, had a number of highlights across the day of strong efforts.

In the end, though, it was all for naught, as Wrath, Devonte and Poltergust were too much for any team at PAX East to handle.

