Team Southeast's Top Plays from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Finals at PAX East

Team Southeast's Top Plays from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Finals at PAX EastMarch 30, 2019
Team Southeast is heading to E3.
Wrath, Devonte and Poltergust will represent North America in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate competition at gaming's largest convention after taking the PAX East championship Saturday. The trio defeated Team Northeast in the best-of-five finals, avoiding a reset of the bracket.
Nintendo Versus @NintendoVS
And just like that, Team Southeast are your #SmashBrosUltimate #NintendoNAO19 champions! Not only will they be receiving customized golden #NintendoSwitch Pro Controllers, they'll be competing at the World Championship on June 8! https://t.co/tcpUQPjihz
Nintendo Versus @NintendoVS
Congratulations to Poltergust, Devonte, and Wrath for taking home the #NintendoNAO19 #SmashBrosUltimate gold for the Southeast region! We’ll see them back in action at the World Championships in Los Angeles on 6/8! 🏆 https://t.co/jxYd58rJTi
Team Southeast went home with a custom Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with a golden Smash Bros. logo.
Team Northeast battled back in the loser's bracket after John Numbers lost to SweetT and pushed Northwest to a victory. Numbers and Co. later avenged their loss and found a way to the Grand Finals after eliminating Northwest in the semis.
Numbers, perhaps the most decorated Smash Bros. player, had a number of highlights across the day of strong efforts.
Nintendo Versus @NintendoVS
.@JohnNumbers remembers to exhale when exerting himself! #NintendoNAO19 #SmashBrosUltimate https://t.co/C45ZecM5bN https://t.co/rL2u3kY5Dr
Nintendo Versus @NintendoVS
With his big Nintendo World Championships performances in the past, @JohnNumbers is a crowd favorite! Can anyone get him down for the count in the #NintendoNAO19 finals? 🔢 📺https://t.co/C45ZecM5bN https://t.co/VlC45x0xd8
In the end, though, it was all for naught, as Wrath, Devonte and Poltergust were too much for any team at PAX East to handle.
