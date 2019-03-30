Team Southeast's Top Plays from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Finals at PAX East

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Team Southeast is heading to E3.

Wrath, Devonte and Poltergust will represent North America in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate competition at gaming's largest convention after taking the PAX East championship Saturday. The trio defeated Team Northeast in the best-of-five finals, avoiding a reset of the bracket.

Team Southeast went home with a custom Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with a golden Smash Bros. logo.

Team Northeast battled back in the loser's bracket after John Numbers lost to SweetT and pushed Northwest to a victory. Numbers and Co. later avenged their loss and found a way to the Grand Finals after eliminating Northwest in the semis.

Numbers, perhaps the most decorated Smash Bros. player, had a number of highlights across the day of strong efforts.

In the end, though, it was all for naught, as Wrath, Devonte and Poltergust were too much for any team at PAX East to handle.