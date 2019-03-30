EPL Results: Saturday's Week 32 Scores, Updated 2019 Premier League Table

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Manchester City took the lead in the Premier League's tight title race on Saturday, cruising to an easy 2-0 win over Fulham in the early contest.

Later in the day, Manchester United narrowly edged past Watford, while Everton beat West Ham United. Elsewhere, Huddersfield became the first club assured of relegation, equaling an unwelcome record in the process:

Here are Saturday's results:

Fulham 0-2 Manchester City

Brighton 0-1 Southampton

Burnley 2-0 Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield

Leicester 2-0 Bournemouth

Manchester United 2-1 Watford

West Ham 0-2 Everton

Premier League Standings (Team, Games Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1 Manchester City 31, +60, 77

2 Liverpool 31, +52, 76

3 Tottenham 30, +25, 61

4 Manchester United 31, +19, 61

5 Arsenal 30, +24, 60

6 Chelsea 30, +17, 57

7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31, 0, 44

8 Leicester 32, -1, 44

9 Everton 32, +3, 43

10 Watford 31, -3, 43

11 West Ham 32, -7, 42

12 Bournemouth 32, -15, 38

13 Crystal Palace 31, -3, 36

14 Newcastle United 31, -9, 35

15 Brighton 30, -11, 33

16 Southampton 31, -15, 33

17 Burnley 32, -22, 33

18 Cardiff 30, -30, 28

19 Fulham 32, -43, 17

20 Huddersfield 32, -41, 14

Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero decided Saturday's early contest before the half-hour mark, scoring a goal each to put the final score on the board.

The Citizens were far from their best but were rarely troubled by Fulham, who are inching ever closer to relegation and now sit 16 points behind 17th-placed Burnley.

Manager Pep Guardiola was satisfied with the result, although he didn't think it was easy, per sportswriter Sam Lee:

Little went wrong for the Citizens, although Aguero did leave the pitch with some slight injury worries:

Rivals United also bagged a win, but Watford made the Red Devils work hard in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first contest as permanent manager.

The Hornets were the better side for large stretches of the match, but a first-half goal from Marcus Rashford and a second from Anthony Martial after 72 minutes led a highly efficient attack to a two-goal lead. Abdoulaye Doucoure ensured some late excitement with a goal in second-half stoppage time, but the hosts held on for the win.

Per sportswriter Miguel Delaney, Solskjaer's counter-attacking style was on full display once again, and he wondered about the reasons behind the choice to play that way:

In Leicester, Youri Tielemans was once again the standout for the Foxes, who beat Bournemouth thanks to goals from Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy. The side has now won three straight matches under new manager Brendan Rodgers after losing his debut contest against Watford.

Burnley shocked Wolves to increase the gap to 18th-placed Cardiff City to five points, but the Welsh side have two matches in hand and control their own destiny in the battle against relegation.

Liverpool can leap ahead of City in the standings on Sunday, when they host Tottenham Hotspur, while Chelsea face a difficult trip to Cardiff. On Monday, Arsenal host Newcastle.