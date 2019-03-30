IPL 2019: Highest Run-Scorers, Top Bowling Figures, Strike Rates and More

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

Kings XI Punjab picked up their second win of the 2019 Indian Premier League season on Saturday, beating Mumbai Indians by a convincing eight wickets.

Delhi Capitals were also victorious, as they overcame Kolkata Knight Riders by three runs in the Super Over after a thrilling game ended in a tie:

IPL 2019 Standings: Team—Played, Points, Net Run Rate

1. Kolkata Knight Riders—3, 4, +0.555

2. Delhi Capitals—3, 4, +0.519

3. Chennai Super Kings—2, 4, +0.495

4. Kings XI Punjab—3, 4, -0.008

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad—2, 2, +0.190

6. Mumbai Indians—3, 2, -0.750

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore—2, 0, -0.575

8. Rajasthan Royals—2, 0, -0.672

Most Runs

1. Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders (163)



2. David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad (154)



3. Chris Gayle, Kings XI Punjab (139)



4. Nitish Rana, Kolkata Knight Riders (132)

5. Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals (132)

Most Wickets

1. Yuzvendra Chahal, Royal Challengers Bangalore (5)

2. Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals (5)

3. Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders (5)

4. Imran Tahir, Chennai Super Kings (4)

5. Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians (4)

Best Batting Strike Rate

1. Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders (243.28)

2. Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals (207.27)



3. David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad (171.11)

4. Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals (168.83)

5. Chris Gayle, Kings XI Punjab (165.47)



All statistics per the IPL official website.

Saturday Recap

Kings XI Punjab opted to bowl first and saw Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock make a promising start to take Mumbai Indians to 62/1 after just six overs.

However, Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were then dismissed in quick succession to stall Mumbai's progress.

De Kock did his best for Mumbai Indians, hitting his first half-century of the season on his way to scoring 60, before being trapped lbw by Mohammed Shami:

Hardik Pandya hit 31 off 19 balls to help Mumbai to 176/7 but was dismissed by Shami, who claimed two wickets along with Hardus Viljoen and Murugan Ashwin.

Kings XI then chased down their target with eight balls to spare. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle sent them on their way with a fine start to put victory in sight.

Gayle hit a succession of sixes until he was dismissed for 40 by Krunal Pandya:

Rahul managed an unbeaten 72 and was well-supported by Mayank Agarwal and David Miller, as Kings XI Punjab made it two wins from three games.

Saturday's second match saw plenty of high-quality action in an exhilarating game that produced the IPL's first Super Over of 2019.

Kolkata Knight Riders went into bat and suffered a poor start after slipping to 61/5.

They rallied to give Delhi Capitals a target of 186 to chase, with 124 of those runs coming from their last 10.5 overs.

Prithvi Shaw looked set to give Delhi Capitals victory, hitting 99 off 51 balls to leave them needing just 12 runs to win off nine balls and with six wickets left:

Delhi went into the final over needing just six runs to win, but Kolkata Knight Riders hung on with Kuldeep Yadav bowling brilliantly to send the game into a Super Over.

Yet Kolkata could not do quite enough to go and and take the win, despite Delhi Capitals only scoring 10 runs in the Super Over.

Kagiso Rabada produced a sensational final over for Delhi, restricting Kolkata to 7/1 and just three off their last five balls to clinch the win:

It was a nail-biting end to a dramatic day of action, as Delhi Capitals held on for the victory that hands Kolkata their first defeat of the season so far.