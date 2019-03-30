EPL Table: 2019 Standings After Saturday's Week 32 Results and Top Scorers

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero scored his 19th Premier League goal of the season on Saturday as Pep Guardiola's side moved to the top of the table with a 2-0 win at Fulham.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer win his first game as permanent Manchester United manager and propels the Red Devils into fourth place.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town's defeat to Crystal Palace, coupled with wins for Burnley and Southampton, saw the Terriers become the first Premier League club to be relegated this season.

Saturday's Results

Fulham 0-2 Manchester City

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-1 Southampton

Burnley 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Leicester City 2-0 Bournemouth

Manchester United 2-1 Watford

West Ham United 0-2 Everton

Premier League Standings

(Games played, goal difference, points)



1. Manchester City 31, +60, 77

2. Liverpool 31, +52, 76

3. Tottenham Hotspur 30, +25, 61

4. Manchester United 31, +19, 61

4. Arsenal 30, +24, 60

6. Chelsea 30, +17, 57

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 31, 0, 44

8. Leicester 32, -1, 44

9. Everton 32, +3, 43

10. Watford 31, -3, 43

11. West Ham United 32, -7, 42

12. Bournemouth 32, -15, 38

13. Crystal Palace 31, -3, 36

14. Newcastle United 31, -9, 35

15. Brighton 30, -11, 33

16. Southampton 31, -15, 33

17. Burnley 32, -22, 33

18. Cardiff City 30, -30, 28

19. Fulham 32, -43, 17

20. Huddersfield Town 32, -41, 14

Premier League Top Scorers

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City): 19

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 17

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 17

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): 17

Sadio Mane (Liverpool): 17

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): 15

Eden Hazard (Chelsea): 13

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City): 13

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal): 12

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United): 12

Raul Jimenez (Wolves): 12

Richarlison (Everton): 12

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton): 12

Saturday Recap

Manchester City made light work of Fulham as they moved a point clear of Liverpool at the top of the table. The Reds take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

Bernardo Silva got the visitors off to the perfect start with the opening goal after just five minutes at Craven Cottage.

The Portugal international received the ball from Sergio Aguero, cut inside and fired a low shot past goalkeeper Sergio Rico:

Manchester City utterly dominated the early part of the game and doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark.

Silva set Aguero free, and he beat Maxime Le Marchand before lifting the ball over Rico:

The gulf in class between the two sides was evident as City handed Fulham a deserved eighth league defeat in a row.

The only moment of concern for the defending champions was the sight of Aguero limping off in the second half.

Guardiola offered an update on the striker's fitness after the match:

Manchester United were also victorious on Saturday but were not at their best against Watford at Old Trafford.

Rashford put the Red Devils ahead with a goal against the run of play. The England international latched on to a glorious pass from Luke Shaw and slid the ball past Ben Foster:

Watford created plenty of chances to score and dominated sections of the match, but they were let down by some poor finishing.

Manchester United made the visitors pay when Martial bundled home their second with just under 20 minutes of normal time remaining:

Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled one back for Watford in the 90th minute to set up a nervy finish, but the hosts held on for an important win in the race to finish in the top four.

However, it was a tough afternoon for Huddersfield as they dropped out of the Premier League after two seasons in the top flight.

The Terriers needed to beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to preserve their Premier League status, but second-half goals from Luka Milivojevic and Patrick van Aanholt gave the Eagles victory.

Meanwhile, Burnley's win over Wolves and Southampton's victory at Brighton confirmed Huddersfield's return to the Championship:

It was a tough day for Huddersfield, who have managed just three Premier League wins all season, while Crystal Palace boosted their hopes of survival by moving eight points clear of the drop zone.