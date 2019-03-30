PJ Washington 'Just Suffered Through' Foot Injury in Return vs. Houston

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 29: PJ Washington #25 of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts against the Houston Cougars during the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kentucky Wildcats leading scorer PJ Washington said he's still dealing with pain from a foot injury but "just suffered through it" in the team's 62-58 Sweet 16 victory over the Houston Cougars on Friday night.

Washington tallied 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go along with two rebounds, an assist and a block in 26 minutes. It marked his first appearance for UK since the team's loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC tournament semifinals March 16.

"It kind of started hurting in the second half, but I just suffered through it," he told reporters. "I'm definitely going back to get some treatment after this and get a good night's sleep."

Washington has been the Cats' most versatile threat throughout the season. Along with leading the team in scoring (14.8 PPG) and rebounding (7.4 RPG), he also averaged 1.2 blocks and shot 52 percent from the field, including 41.9 percent from three.

  1. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  2. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  3. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  4. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  5. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  6. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  7. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  8. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  9. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  10. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  11. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  15. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  16. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  17. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  18. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  19. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  20. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

Right Arrow Icon

The sophomore forward sat out Kentucky's wins over the Abilene Christian Wildcats and Wofford Terriers during the first week of March Madness.

"How we got through last weekend without him, I have no idea," head coach John Calipari said. "If you take the best player off any team in the NCAA tournament, you're not going to be the same. We just happened to survive.''

Now the question is whether he'll be effective on short rest.

  1. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  2. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  3. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  4. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  5. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  6. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  7. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  8. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  9. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  10. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  11. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  15. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  16. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  17. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  18. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  19. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  20. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

Right Arrow Icon

The Wildcats return to action Sunday afternoon for an Elite Eight clash with the SEC rival Auburn Tigers. UK won both meetings during the regular season, with Washington scoring a combined 37 points.

Auburn has been on a roll since the teams last faced off Feb. 23. The Tigers have won 11 straight, highlighted by taking home the SEC tournament title. Two victories over Tennessee as well as triumphs over the Florida Gators, Kansas Jayhawks and North Carolina Tar Heels headline the hot streak.

It'll be an uphill battle for Kentucky to end Auburn's run if Washington is too far below full strength.

Related

    Duke Forms New Big 3 to Save Their Season 🌟

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Duke Forms New Big 3 to Save Their Season 🌟

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from Friday's Sweet 16

    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball logo
    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

    Winners and Losers from Friday's Sweet 16

    Tully Corcoran
    via Bleacher Report

    Elite Eight Power Rankings 📈

    💪 Kentucky is a threat 📉 Duke drops a spot 👀 A new No. 1 emerges

    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball logo
    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

    Elite Eight Power Rankings 📈

    💪 Kentucky is a threat 📉 Duke drops a spot 👀 A new No. 1 emerges

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 2 UK Gets Clutch Win Against No. 3 HOU

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 2 UK Gets Clutch Win Against No. 3 HOU

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report