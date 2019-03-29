Video: Warriors Lose to T-Wolves on Kevin Durant Foul After Clutch Steph Curry 3

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 29: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 29, 2019 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
David Sherman/Getty Images

As the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 131-130 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, three stars rose to the occasion: Karl-Anthony Towns, Stephen Curry and the officiating crew.

The Warriors players were visibly upset after the game following a pair of controversial calls in the extra frame.

With Minnesota leading 130-127, the referees whistled Keita Bates-Diop for a foul on the floor as Kevin Durant nailed what looked like a game-tying three-pointer. Because there was no continuation, the decision wiped Durant's shot off the board.

Mere seconds later, Curry hit an improbable three from the left corner to tie the score.

ESPN.com's Nick Friedell shared Steve Kerr's thoughts on the sequence:

And the drama wasn't over. Durant held Towns on the ensuing inbounds play and was called for a foul, sending Towns to the charity stripe with 0.5 seconds left. The All-Star center hit the first of his two free throws to seal the victory.

By beating the Warriors, the Timberwolves denied Golden State an opportunity to clinch the Pacific Division.

