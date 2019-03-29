Video: Zion Williamson Throws Down Huge Putback Dunk Early vs. Virginia Tech

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 30, 2019

  1. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  2. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  3. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  4. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  5. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  6. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  7. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  8. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  9. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  10. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  11. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  15. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  16. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  17. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  18. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  19. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  20. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

Right Arrow Icon

Duke forward Zion Williamson added another monster dunk to his overflowing highlight reel when he put back a missed shot against Virginia Tech in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament on Friday.

Williamson has averaged 28.5 points per game in his first two tournament matchups.

Related

    Watch Live: No. 3 HOU vs. No. 2 UK

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 3 HOU vs. No. 2 UK

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Watch Live: Zion Starting Strong vs. No. 4 VT

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: Zion Starting Strong vs. No. 4 VT

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Reddish Not in Starting Lineup

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Reddish Not in Starting Lineup

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NCAA Scores: Tournament Results Tracker

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    NCAA Scores: Tournament Results Tracker

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report