NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2019: Friday Sweet 16 Scores, Updated Bracket

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament resumed play Friday with four Sweet 16 games split between Albany, New York, and Portland, Oregon.

Sabrina Ionescu and the No. 2 Oregon Ducks faced off with the No. 6 South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the final matchup. The No. 2 Connecticut Huskies opened the action with the No. 6 UCLA Bruins in another notable clash.

Here's a look at Friday's scores and a recap of how the night unfolded.

2019 NCAA Women's Tournament Schedule/Results (Sweet 16)

No. 2 Connecticut def. No. 6 UCLA, 69-61

No. 5 Arizona State vs. No. 1 Mississippi State, 9 p.m. ET

No. 4 Oregon State vs. No. 1 Louisville, 9:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 South Dakota State vs. No. 2 Oregon, 11 p.m. ET

Bracket

The full bracket for the 2019 women's NCAA tournament can be viewed at NCAA.com.

Connecticut 69, UCLA 61

When teams roll through most of their opponents during the regular season, it's unclear how players will react to adversity in the NCAA tournament.

For the second round in a row, Connecticut withstood a tough challenge and advanced. The Huskies trailed the Bruins 50-49 entering the fourth quarter but walked away with a 69-61 victory.

After a scoreless first half, Crystal Dangerfield finished with 15 points, 11 of which came in the final 10 minutes.

Kennedy Burke hit two free throws to bring UCLA within three points at the 7:39 mark of the fourth quarter, but Dangerfield hit a three-pointer on UConn's next possession to give the Huskies some breathing room.

The Bruins never closed the gap to fewer than six points over the remainder of the game.

To the surprise of many inside the Huskies program, Napheesa Collier wasn't among the finalists for this year's Naismith Trophy. The senior guard has seemingly carried a chip on her shoulder throughout the tournament as a result and was excellent against UCLA.

Collier had a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds to complete her double-double. She added two steals and four blocks to her stat line.