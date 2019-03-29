Dallas Keuchel Talking to 'A Number of Clubs' on Contract for 2019 MLB Season

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 29, 2019

Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws during a workout in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Keuchel is scheduled start against the Cleveland Indians in the third game of their ALDS series, Monday. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Phil Long/Associated Press

The 2019 MLB season is underway and 2015 American League Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel is still without a team. 

However, Jon Morosi of MLB Network provided an update on Friday. Scott Boras, Keuchel's agent, told Morosi that the 31-year-old is throwing 95-pitch simulated games every five days and "in discussion with a number of clubs."

Clubs interested in adding Keuchel were not specified. 

Keuchel spent his whole MLB career with the Houston Astros, beginning in 2012, before becoming a free agent following last season.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

