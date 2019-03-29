Roger Federer Beats Denis Shapovalov, Will Face John Isner in Miami Open Final

Jim Rassol/Associated Press

Roger Federer just keeps on winning.

The tennis legend continued his excellent 2019 season on Friday night, defeating Denis Shapovalov in straight sets at the Miami Open semifinals, 6-2, 6-4. The win earned him a berth in the final, where John Isner awaits.

It was a dominant performance with a number of highlight moments. After all, how many 37-year-olds can do this?

Or this?

Since losing in the fourth round of the Australian Open, Federer has reached three straight finals, including winning his 100th career title at the Dubai Championships in early March.

It was an impressive run to the semifinals for the 19-year-old Shapovalov, but he ran into the legend on Friday. Federer won the match in one hour and 14 minutes, never let Shapovalov convert a break point and dropped just four points on his own serve in a dominant first set.

As BBC Sport noted, the age difference between the two competitors was "the biggest age gap between opponents in the quarterfinals or later of an ATP Masters 1000 and the biggest gap in Federer's career."

Suffice to say, Shapovalov learned a few lessons on Friday. There's no doubt he's one of the promising young players in the game today, but Federer remains the master. Far more experienced players have lost far worse against Federer than Shapovalov did in their first meeting.

Isner, for instance, is just 2-5 against Federer, though the two haven't played since 2015. Isner won that matchup, with Federer taking five of their first six meetings.

Federer will be favored when they face off Sunday, though Isner's power always makes him a threat to pull off the upset. But Federer has been excellent this season, and betting against him is a fool's errand.