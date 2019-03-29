LaVar Ball: Big Baller Brand 'Bit by a Snake' but Won't Fold Amid Drama

Mindaugas Kulbis/Associated Press

Although Lonzo Ball has severed ties with Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster, LaVar Ball says the company remains strong.

"I'm not gonna let one roodypoo guy come in here and do something bad and then be like, 'Oh, the brand's not good,'" the family patriarch told 98.5 KLUC (via TMZ Sports). "The brand is good. It's just somebody did something bad to it ... We had a snake up in the thing, but you gotta understand this—I'm a snake charmer. When you're a snake charmer, you're gonna get bit."

Foster, a friend of the Ball family and part-owner of BBB, allegedly hasn't been able to account for $1.5 million worth of missing money belonging to Lonzo Ball, per Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne of ESPN.

In addition to severing ties with Foster, the Los Angeles Lakers star also recently covered up a tattoo of the company's logo:

However, LaVar Ball remains willing to keep the organization afloat even if his eldest son is not part of the company.

LaVar appeared on 98.5 KLUC to promote the Big Baller Brand All-American Game, which is still set to take place on Sunday in Las Vegas. Event publicist Alexis Robinson confirmed that all of the players are still intending to go, per Andrew Joseph of For The Win.

Still, Lonzo Ball was the shoe company's biggest star, and it could be damaging if he chooses to permanently part ways with the brand, especially as the son of the founder.