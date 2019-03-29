Ex-MLB Pitcher John Wetteland Indicted on 3 Charges of Sexual Abuse of a Child

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Former MLB reliever John Wetteland was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on three charges of continuous sexual assault of a child, according to the Associated Press.

Police arrested Wetteland in January. The affidavit for his arrest alleged he "forced a relative to perform a sex act on him" three times over two years, starting in 2004 when the victim was four years old, per the Dallas Morning News' Sara Coello and Evan Grant.

Following his arrest, Wetteland posted a $25,000 bond and was released from custody.

The 52-year-old spent 12 seasons in MLB, splitting his time with four teams. He was the World Series MVP in 1996 when the New York Yankees defeated the Atlanta Braves in the Fall Classic.

Wetteland retired after the 2000 season. The Washington Nationals hired him as their bullpen coach ahead of the 2006 campaign but removed him from the position in June 2006. He then joined the Seattle Mariners in December 2008 as their bullpen coach. The team didn't retain him after hiring Eric Wedge in November 2010.