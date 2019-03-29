La Liga Table 2019 Week 29: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao came from a goal down to beat Girona 2-1 in La Liga on Friday at Montilivi.

Cristhian Stuani headed the hosts in front in the first half, but two goals in six minutes after half-time from Inaki Williams and Raul Garcia gave the visitors all three points.

The win maintains Athletic's fine form under manager Gaizka Garitano and moves them into eighth place in the table.

La Liga Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 28, 66, +46

2. Atletico Madrid: 28, 56, +20

3. Real Madrid: 28, 54, +17

4. Getafe: 28, 46, +12

5. Alaves: 28, 44, 0

6. Sevilla: 28, 43, +11

7. Valencia: 28, 40, +7

8. Athletic Bilbao: 29, 40, -2

9. Real Betis: 28, 39, -4

10. Real Sociedad: 28, 36, 0

11. Eibar: 28, 35, -2

12. Girona: 29, 34, -7

13. Espanyol: 28, 34, -9

14. Leganes: 28, 33, -7

15. Levante: 28, 31, -11

16. Real Valladolid: 28, 29, -16

17. Villarreal: 28, 29, -4

18. Celta Vigo: 28, 25, -11

19. Rayo Vallecano: 28, 23, -21

20. Huesca: 28, 22, -19

Friday Recap

Athletic remain in the race to secure a place in the UEFA Europa League with the victory on Friday.

Girona started well, but it was Athletic who managed the first shot on target midway through the first half.

Williams met Oscar De Marcos' cross in from the left beautifully, but his backheeled effort was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz.

The breakthrough finally came on 37 minutes through Stuani's 17th La Liga goal of the season. Garcia swung in a cross from the right for the striker to head down past Iago Herrerin:

Opta highlighted just how effective Stuani is in the air:

Athletic hit back quickly after the break to make it 1-1. Garcia found Yuri down the left, and he crossed for an unmarked Williams to head home at the far post.

Williams then turned provider to put the visitors ahead. The forward raced out wide to the right and crossed for Garcia to head Athletic's second.

Girona struggled to create chances as they went in search of an equaliser. Their best opportunity came from a low shot from Alex Granell that was well saved by Herrerin.

Athletic held on for a rare comeback win away from home:

Meanwhile, Girona's poor home form in La Liga continues. They have won just twice at Montilivi all season in the league and are yet to taste victory on home soil in 2019.