Tim Brown Gives on & off the Field Lessons to Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 29, 2019

Hall of Famer Tim Brown knows a thing (or a million) about football. The decorated superstar from South Bend finished his career with 100 touchdowns and a hair under 15,000 receiving yards. 

He recently sat down with NFL draft prospect, and former NCAA National Champion, Hunter Renfrow of the Clemson Tigers. 

The pair reflected on Brown's illustrious career and discussed all the obstacles Renfrow will face in the league.  


