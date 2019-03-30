Cardiff vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Cardiff vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV InfoMarch 30, 2019
Chelsea resume their hunt for a place in the Premier League's top four against struggling Cardiff City on Sunday.
Neil Warnock's side are two points from safety with eight games left to play, but they do have a game in hand over relegation rivals Burnley.
Chelsea have slipped to sixth in the table but are just four points behind Tottenham Hotspur in third place.
However, Maurizio Sarri will want his men to get back to winning ways after defeat to Everton in their last fixture before the international break.
Date: Sunday, March 3 1
Time: 2:05 p.m. BST, 9:05 p.m. ET
TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)
Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)
Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Cardiff 8-1, Chelsea 4-9, Draw 7-2
Preview
Chelsea head to the Cardiff City Stadium for a game they simply must win if they are to secure a top-four finish this season.
Manager Maurizio Sarri remains confident his side can achieve their aim:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Sarri on Chelsea finishing in the top-four: "I think we can reach the top-four, also if we are not able to win all eight matches in a row. No [we don't have a points target, I think we need to think match by match, we are focused only on the next match." #CFC
The match represents the start of a busy spell for Chelsea. They play Cardiff, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United before their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg against Slavia Prague on April 11.
Sarri has said the team's hectic schedule could be good news for youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Sarri asked if he's tempted to start Hudson-Odoi vs Cardiff: "We have to play eight matches in 28 days. I'm sure Callum will start two, three matches" #cfc
The 18-year-old is yet to make a Premier League start for Chelsea, but he started and impressed for England in their 2020 European Championship qualifier against Montenegro on Monday.
Chelsea will once again look to Eden Hazard for inspiration against Cardiff, and the Belgium international has an excellent record against the Welsh side:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
⚽️@hazardeden10 goals & assists v Cardiff Oct 2013 ⚽️⚽️🅰️ May 2014 ❌ Sept 2018 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ ⚽️ @CardiffCityFC v @ChelseaFC 📅 Sunday ⏰1pm 📺 @SkySportsPL https://t.co/fEGHVVhFFy
Sarri has also discussed how his team will play against Cardiff:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Sarri on tactics vs Cardiff: "We need to defend very high, defend very far from our box, otherwise it will be a problem" #CFC
Sunday's hosts gave their hopes of staying in the Premier League a big lift with a 2-0 victory over West Ham last time out.
However, they will have to cope without striker Callum Paterson, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury picked up on international duty with Scotland:
BBC Sport Wales @BBCSportWales
Cardiff City's Callum Paterson will miss the rest of the season because of an ankle injury suffered while on international duty with Scotland. 👉 https://t.co/UHW92wRqyv https://t.co/yBjMxKY7LN
Warnock has also criticised Iceland for the way Aron Gunnarsson was used over the international break:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
"I think that was pure selfishness and am so disappointed in Iceland for doing that." 😡🇮🇸 Neil Warnock has slammed Iceland for their management of Aron Gunnarsson during the international break: https://t.co/iFP1acuaP7 https://t.co/sov3AhzEAT
Cardiff have already demonstrated their fighting spirit this season and will be desperate for points in their final eight games of the campaign.
Six of their eight Premier League wins this season have come at home, and while Chelsea should have the extra quality to clinch victory they will need to be at their best to down the Bluebirds.
