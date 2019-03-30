Cardiff vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea resume their hunt for a place in the Premier League's top four against struggling Cardiff City on Sunday.

Neil Warnock's side are two points from safety with eight games left to play, but they do have a game in hand over relegation rivals Burnley.

Chelsea have slipped to sixth in the table but are just four points behind Tottenham Hotspur in third place.

However, Maurizio Sarri will want his men to get back to winning ways after defeat to Everton in their last fixture before the international break.

Date: Sunday, March 3 1

Time: 2:05 p.m. BST, 9:05 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Cardiff 8-1, Chelsea 4-9, Draw 7-2

Preview

Chelsea head to the Cardiff City Stadium for a game they simply must win if they are to secure a top-four finish this season.

Manager Maurizio Sarri remains confident his side can achieve their aim:

The match represents the start of a busy spell for Chelsea. They play Cardiff, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United before their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg against Slavia Prague on April 11.

Sarri has said the team's hectic schedule could be good news for youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi:

The 18-year-old is yet to make a Premier League start for Chelsea, but he started and impressed for England in their 2020 European Championship qualifier against Montenegro on Monday.

Chelsea will once again look to Eden Hazard for inspiration against Cardiff, and the Belgium international has an excellent record against the Welsh side:

Sarri has also discussed how his team will play against Cardiff:

Sunday's hosts gave their hopes of staying in the Premier League a big lift with a 2-0 victory over West Ham last time out.

However, they will have to cope without striker Callum Paterson, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury picked up on international duty with Scotland:

Warnock has also criticised Iceland for the way Aron Gunnarsson was used over the international break:

Cardiff have already demonstrated their fighting spirit this season and will be desperate for points in their final eight games of the campaign.

Six of their eight Premier League wins this season have come at home, and while Chelsea should have the extra quality to clinch victory they will need to be at their best to down the Bluebirds.