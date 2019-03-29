MLB Owners Reportedly Use Fake Championship Belt to Celebrate Arbitration Wins

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to reporters before an opening day baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

As the discussion about player salaries and free agency continues across Major League Baseball, owners have a unique way of celebrating when they save money.  

Per The Athletic's Marc Carig, MLB awards a championship belt to the owner whose team achieves "the goals set by the industry" during the arbitration process. 

"In other words: The team that did the most to keep salaries down in arbitration," Carig wrote.

         

