MLB Owners Reportedly Use Fake Championship Belt to Celebrate Arbitration Wins

John Minchillo/Associated Press

As the discussion about player salaries and free agency continues across Major League Baseball, owners have a unique way of celebrating when they save money.

Per The Athletic's Marc Carig, MLB awards a championship belt to the owner whose team achieves "the goals set by the industry" during the arbitration process.

"In other words: The team that did the most to keep salaries down in arbitration," Carig wrote.

