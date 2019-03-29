Titans Owner Amy Strunk Adams Says 'Hard No' to Texans Wearing Oilers Throwbacks

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Anyone hoping to see the Houston Texans pay tribute to the city's NFL past with Oilers throwback uniforms is out of luck.

Titans owner Amy Strunk Adams recently put an end to any and all speculation.

"Very interesting, except the Oilers don't have anything to do with the Texans," Adams Strunk said in an interview with Paul Kuharsky. "So that's a hard no."

It's a valid point, as the Tennessee Titans, not the Texans, are the franchise with ties to the Oilers. The Titans were founded as the Houston Oilers and remained that way from 1960 to 1996. The organization kept the Oilers nickname for two seasons after the move to Tennessee but changed to Titans in 1999.

The Texans, meanwhile, began play as a new franchise in 2002.

Although the Oilers have no connection to the Texans' history, stars Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt have shown up to games wearing the classic threads:

Watt went a step further this offseason and made it known that he wanted to wear the throwbacks for a game:

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins recently took to Instagram with a photoshopped image of him in an Oilers uniform to see what fans thought.

As much as Texans players and fans may want to see the team break out Oilers uniforms, though, it appears as though the Titans are the only team that could make that happen.