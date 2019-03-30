NCAA Tournament 2019: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for Elite 8

NCAA Tournament 2019: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for Elite 8March 30, 2019
While defense may rule the opening day of the Elite Eight, offense should steal the show on Sunday. The second weekend of the 2019 men's NCAA tournament is a fantastic one.
Although Auburn upset North Carolina, this year's chalk-heavy edition of March Madness largely continued in the Sweet 16.
Three No. 1 seeds advanced in familiar fashion. Gonzaga won comfortably, Virginia made it through an ugly game and Duke managed to survive another tight finish. But a win is a win―and one more victory results in a trip to the Final Four.
With only one exception, Bleacher Report's college basketball experts―David Gardner, David Kenyon and Kerry Miller―agree on the results for the Elite Eight.
The predictions are ordered based on tipoff time.
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
Matchup: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (West Regional)
Details: Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET (TBS) in Anaheim, California
Texas Tech Wins If...
It follows Saint Mary's lead―something few teams are capable of doing. In the West Coast Conference final, Saint Mary's slowed the pace to an uncomfortable crawl for Gonzaga and played lockdown perimeter defense.
According to KenPom.com, Texas Tech ranks 235th in tempo. Fresh off holding Michigan to a 1-of-19 clip from long distance, the Red Raiders are 11th nationally in three-point defense.
Gonzaga Wins If...
The offense attacks the rim and doesn't waste its uncontested jumpers. Texas Tech is a nightmare to break down, but steady contributions from Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura inside the arc would frustrate an ordinarily elite interior defense.
In the rare moments when the Red Raiders don't rotate quickly enough, Gonzaga must hit the shots. Open looks are always important, but never more than against the nation's best defense.
Most Important Players Are...
Jarrett Culver for Texas Tech and Clarke for Gonzaga. Culver continued his terrific NCAA tournament with 22 points, four assists and three steals in the Sweet 16, while Clarke has 51 points, 20 rebounds and 10 blocks in the last two games.
Predictions
David Gardner: Gonzaga
David Kenyon: Gonzaga
Kerry Miller: Gonzaga
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 1 Virginia
Matchup: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 1 Virginia (South Regional)
Details: Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET (TBS) in Louisville, Kentucky
Purdue Wins If...
Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline continue to scorch the net in heroic fashion. Over the last two contests, they've combined to shoot 25-of-48 from three-point range and score 110 points.
When the attempts aren't falling, Purdue shows its strength as the 30th-best offensive rebounding team. Virginia does a solid job of limiting second chances, but inefficiency on the glass tethered with Edwards and Cline's staying hot would be ruinous.
Virginia Wins If...
The best three-point-shooting team of Tony Bennett's 10-year tenure remembers it's the best three-point-shooting team of his tenure. UVA shot 41.7 percent through the first round of the ACC tournament. Since then, the Cavaliers are just 28-of-104 (26.9 percent)―and Kyle Guy is 5-of-31.
Virginia can't let Purdue thrive in transition either. UVA rarely concedes those opportunities, yet doing so would give the No. 3 offense (per KenPom) an unanticipated boost in open shots.
Most Important Players Are...
Edwards for Purdue and Guy for Virginia. This contest will probably be decided on the perimeter, and whichever star is more effective may shape the result. Can Edwards stay hot against a sensational defense, or will Guy shake his slump?
Predictions
David Gardner: Virginia
David Kenyon: Virginia
Kerry Miller: Virginia
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 2 Kentucky
Matchup: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 2 Kentucky (Midwest Regional)
Details: Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET (CBS) in Kansas City, Missouri
Auburn Wins If...
It has another stellar day from outside. During the upset of North Carolina, the Tigers buried 17 threes―tying their second-highest total in 2018-19. Eight different players hit a three, and Danjel Purifoy drilled a season-high four triples.
Additionally, Kentucky is 23-0 when securing more than 54 percent of available rebounds. If Auburn doesn't have a superb day on the glass, it's probably not going to win.
Kentucky Wins If...
In addition to winning the rebounding battle, it protects the ball. Auburn leads the nation in defensive turnover rate and forced 14 against UNC. Takeaways spring the Tigers into high-percentage transition chances. Kentucky's defensive strength is in the half court, so limiting run-outs is imperative.
The Wildcats must contain Auburn's perimeter attack. Kentucky swept the regular-season series, but Auburn lost 82-80 with a plus-21-point differential from threes and 80-53 with a minus-nine mark.
Most Important Players Are...
Bryce Brown for Auburn and Keldon Johnson for Kentucky. Tigers star Chuma Okeke exited the Sweet 16 due to an ugly leg injury, and his status is unclear yet not promising. Brown is Auburn's leading scorer and may need to shoulder a larger offensive load. Johnson will have a difficult matchup with Okeke if the Auburn forward plays. If he doesn't, Johnson could take advantage of his absence.
Predictions
David Gardner: Auburn
David Kenyon: Kentucky
Kerry Miller: Kentucky
No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 1 Duke
Matchup: No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 1 Duke (East Regional)
Details: Sunday at 5:05 p.m. ET (CBS) in Washington, D.C.
Michigan State Wins If...
The frontcourt thrives on the offensive glass. Duke is slightly superior in that department, but Michigan State ranks 32nd in offensive rebound rate. Plus, Virginia Tech just pulled in 17 against the Blue Devils. Had the Hokies capitalized better on those second-chance opportunities, they would've bounced Duke.
Perhaps more importantly, though, the Spartans cannot have live-ball turnovers. They occasionally struggle with giveaways, and Duke is lethal in transition.
Duke Wins If...
Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett each have a typical day and somebody gets hot from the perimeter. In the Sweet 16, it was a shocking performance from Tre Jones. He drilled five threes, surpassing his previous season-high mark of two.
Keeping MSU off the free-throw line is also essential. The Spartans are a tremendous 38-of-45 (84.4 percent) at the stripe through three tournament games.
Most Important Players Are...
Zion Williamson for Duke and Cassius Winston for Michigan State. Williamson, who is averaging 26.7 points in the tournament, can single-handedly change a game. No MSU player touches the ball more than Winston, so his efficiency will be pivotal. Throw in a tough matchup with Jones, and Winston needs to be excellent.
Predictions
David Gardner: Duke
David Kenyon: Duke
Kerry Miller: Duke
Stats via Sports Reference unless otherwise noted.