NCAA Tournament 2019: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for Elite 8

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

While defense may rule the opening day of the Elite Eight, offense should steal the show on Sunday. The second weekend of the 2019 men's NCAA tournament is a fantastic one.

Although Auburn upset North Carolina, this year's chalk-heavy edition of March Madness largely continued in the Sweet 16.

Three No. 1 seeds advanced in familiar fashion. Gonzaga won comfortably, Virginia made it through an ugly game and Duke managed to survive another tight finish. But a win is a win―and one more victory results in a trip to the Final Four.

With only one exception, Bleacher Report's college basketball experts―David Gardner, David Kenyon and Kerry Miller―agree on the results for the Elite Eight.

The predictions are ordered based on tipoff time.