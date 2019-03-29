D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown's Highlights from Strong Showing at Ole Miss Pro Day

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

With less than one month until the 2019 NFL draft, the Ole Miss pro day on Friday offered wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown their latest opportunity to put on a show for teams.

Metcalf made a case for himself as the top prospect at his position with a ridiculous showing at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month. The 6'3", 228-pound wideout wowed the football world by recording a 4.33-second 40 (tied for third among receivers), a 40.5-inch vertical (tied for second) and 27 bench reps (tied for first).

While Metcalf did not run a 40 on Friday, he did participate in other drills.

The three-cone drill was about the only underwhelming part of his combine experience, as his time of 7.38 seconds was the third-slowest among receivers. In fact, as the Boston Herald's Kevin Duffy and NESN's Doug Kyed noted, that time was worse than those of quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Tom Brady.

The Rebels star had a chance to redeem himself on Friday, though:

He managed an unofficial time of 7.25 seconds, per Tom Eble of WCBI.

As NFL Network's James Palmer noted, Metcalf was also able to shave some time off his shuttle time:

He then had a chance to run some routes:

Metcalf was not the only player looking to boost his stock, though.

Brown's combine performance may not have been as jaw-dropping as Metcalf's, but he still had a solid showing. He posted a 4.49 40, 19 bench press reps (tied for sixth) and a 36.5-inch vertical.

Like Metcalf, Brown was not among those to run a 40 at Ole Miss' pro day. He did, however, do the three-cone drill:

He did not run the three-cone drill at the combine, but Friday's (unofficial) time of 6.89 seconds would have ranked sixth among wideouts in Indy, per NESN's Zack Cox.

Then, it was time for position drills:

This was hardly the last chance for prospects to make a lasting impression on teams.

Palmer noted that while Brown has already met with the likes of the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, he is scheduled to visit the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills. Per Palmer, Metcalf is expected to meet with the Baltimore Ravens as well as the Bills.

Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller projects both Brown and Metcalf to be first-round picks in next month's draft. Miller rates Brown as the 18th overall prospect and Metcalf as No. 31, respectively.