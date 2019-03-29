Former Lakers, Wizards PF Kwame Brown Arrested on Drug Possession Charges

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Former NBA forward Kwame Brown was arrested last week in Georgia on charges of drug possession.

Per TMZ Sports, the Brunswick Police Department found a backpack with pot brownies in the trunk of Brown's car after a traffic stop on March 23.

Brown was formally charged with felony possession of edible marijuana products and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Brown was released from police custody after posting bond.

Now 37 years old, Brown made history as the first player drafted No. 1 overall to the NBA straight out of high school when the Washington Wizards selected him in 2001.

The South Carolina native struggled to live up to that potential, though he managed to play in parts of 12 seasons in the league. He played for seven different teams: the Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats, Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

Brown returned to the basketball court in 2017 as part of the inaugural BIG3 season. He was the fifth overall draft pick and helped the 3 Headed Monsters reach the championship game before losing to Trilogy.