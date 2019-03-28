Judge Orders Law Firm to Release Documents Related to 2016 Baylor Assault Cases

LM Otero/Associated Press

A federal judge ruled the law firm hired by Baylor University to investigate the handling of sexual assault allegations at the school must turn over documents related to the investigation, according to the Associated Press' David Warren.

In May 2016, Baylor's board of regents released a findings of fact report from Pepper Hamilton law firm. The report outlined what Pepper Hamilton determined to be "institutional failures at every level of Baylor’s administration" but offered only a limited picture as to what the firm discovered during the course of its investigation.

