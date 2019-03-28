Judge Orders Law Firm to Release Documents Related to 2016 Baylor Assault Cases

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Baylor helmets on shown the field after an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas. A former athletic director at Baylor University, Ian McCaw, has claimed regents schemed to make black football players scapegoats for a decades-long problem of sexual assault at the school. Excerpts taken from McCaw's June 19 deposition appear in documents filed Wednesday, June 27, in a federal lawsuit pending against Baylor. Ten women are suing the school over how it handled their allegations of sexual assault. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
LM Otero/Associated Press

A federal judge ruled the law firm hired by Baylor University to investigate the handling of sexual assault allegations at the school must turn over documents related to the investigation, according to the Associated Press' David Warren

In May 2016, Baylor's board of regents released a findings of fact report from Pepper Hamilton law firm. The report outlined what Pepper Hamilton determined to be "institutional failures at every level of Baylor’s administration" but offered only a limited picture as to what the firm discovered during the course of its investigation.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

