Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told Tim MacMahon of ESPN on Thursday that he expects newly acquired forward Kristaps Porzingis to "f--king crush it" when he returns from a torn ACL that has kept him out since February 2018.

"We're looking for The Unicorn to unicii," Cuban further relayed. "I don't know if that's a word, but that's what we expect."

The 7'3" Porzingis is a unicorn equally capable of dunking over another unicorn (Milwaukee Bucks 6'11" forward Giannis Antetokounmpo), shooting 39.5 percent from three-point range and posting 22.7 points per game, as he did last season.

The NBA has never seen anything like Porzingis, who has a bright future alongside likely NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic.

Therefore, Cuban's exuberance and expectations for Porzingis to the point of making up a new word in English seem warranted, even if a unicorn can't technically "unicii."



The 29-45 Mavs are playing out the string but have already won five more games than last year with eight more contests left this season.