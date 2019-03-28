Mark Cuban: Kristaps Porzingis Expected to 'F--king Crush It' Next Season

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 28, 2019

Newly acquired player Kristaps Porzingis, left, responds to questions as head coach Rick Carlisle, center, and team owner Mark Cuban, right, listen during a news conferences where the newly acquired players were introduced in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told Tim MacMahon of ESPN on Thursday that he expects newly acquired forward Kristaps Porzingis to "f--king crush it" when he returns from a torn ACL that has kept him out since February 2018. 

"We're looking for The Unicorn to unicii," Cuban further relayed. "I don't know if that's a word, but that's what we expect."

The 7'3" Porzingis is a unicorn equally capable of dunking over another unicorn (Milwaukee Bucks 6'11" forward Giannis Antetokounmpo), shooting 39.5 percent from three-point range and posting 22.7 points per game, as he did last season.

The NBA has never seen anything like Porzingis, who has a bright future alongside likely NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic

Therefore, Cuban's exuberance and expectations for Porzingis to the point of making up a new word in English seem warranted, even if a unicorn can't technically "unicii."

The 29-45 Mavs are playing out the string but have already won five more games than last year with eight more contests left this season.

