Report: Virgil Van Dijk to Move Houses After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's New Contract

Manchester United's decision to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new permanent manager is set to have a knock-on effect for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, "Solskjaer agreed a six-month lease on an apartment in Hale last month since his Alderley Edge home is currently being rented by Van Dijk."

In the report it's added Solskjaer is likely to move into the house in the summer, meaning Van Dijk will have to relocate from the property he's been renting since joining Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018.

It was confirmed by the Red Devils on Thursday that they had appointed Solskjaer on a three-year deal and he was asked about how the move will affect his family in an interview with MUTV (h/t Mark Dobson of the Guardian):

"We've really enjoyed the last eight years living in Norway. It's going to be a change for them but we're looking forward to it. The six months that we agreed on [when initially taking the job until the end of the season] as a family we agreed to do it separately as there was no need to move them over. That's gone now. Now we're moving together.

"We built a house, or I started it in 2007, but finally maybe in 2019 we can move into it—that's long planning!"

When asked about the house in his press conference on the same day, Solskjaer said he's not provided any sort of notice to Van Dijk to move out:

Per Luckhurst, Solskjaer is set to settle in Alderley Edge with his wife Silje and their three children.

The new United boss has been asked about Van Dijk renting his property before and the prospect of him having to make way. "Yeah, he's evicted" joked Solskjaer when quizzed on the matter ahead of the Red Devils' clash with Arsenal in March, per the Daily Mirror's Darren Lewis.

Both Solskjaer and Van Dijk have enjoyed seasons to remember. Solskjaer was handed the United job on a full-time basis on the back of a tremendous spell as the interim boss:

As for Van Dijk, he's been a colossal presence at the back for Liverpool and is among the favourites to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

The Dutchman has helped the team challenge for the Premier League title in 2018-19. Liverpool hold a two-point lead over Manchester City, who have a game in hand, heading into the weekend fixtures.