Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Early Odds and Prediction for Sunday's EPL Match

Liverpool face arguably the biggest obstacle remaining in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Sunday, as they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Following their win over Fulham before the international break, the Reds moved to the top of the table. Jurgen Klopp’s side go into this set of fixtures with a two-point lead over Manchester City, although the defending champions still have a game in hand on the Merseyside club.

There have been times this season when Tottenham appeared set to challenge Liverpool and City, although their title challenge has unravelled ahead of this trip to Anfield. Their focus has now shifted to securing a top-four berth and the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

This is how the bookmakers are seeing things ahead of this crucial game, plus a preview of what’s to come from Anfield.

Odds

Liverpool win (-170)

Draw (+310)

Tottenham win (+450)

Date: Sunday, March 31

Time: 4:30 p.m. (BST), 11:30 a.m. (ET)

Preview

Although Liverpool go into this set of games as the league leaders, it would be a surprise if they didn’t have ground to make up come Sunday’s outing.

City have the chance to go back to first place on Saturday lunchtime, as they go up against Fulham, who are 19th in the table and have the worst defensive record in the top flight. Pep Guardiola’s side are in sparkling form, having won their last six Premier League games in succession.

It’s testament to this Liverpool team that they’ve been able to keep ahead of the City juggernaut, even with a game more played. Football journalist Joel Rabinowitz put the team’s efforts into context:

Of course, Liverpool supporters will now feel disappointed if their side doesn’t go on and complete the job, as they chase their first league title for 29 years.

In their previous outing against Fulham, the Reds did appear a little jaded, as they coasted through the second period and allowed the home side a chance to get back into the game. In the end, they were saved from a poor result by a late Sergio Rico error and James Milner penalty.

After the game, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reflected on the different types of challenges his side have overcome at this point in the season:

The Reds have a man in blistering form in Sadio Mane too, with his goal at Fulham making it 17 top-flight strikes this season. The Liverpool Twitter account reminded us the Senegal international has done damage to Sunday’s opponents previously too:

Tottenham will be wary about this fixture, as they lost their way a little before the international break, with just one win coming in their last five games.

They have their own talisman in Harry Kane, who netted twice for England during the international break. The Three Lions captain was the recipient of an MBE on Thursday too, following his performances at the FIFA World Cup:

If Tottenham are going to come away from this game with a positive result then they will need Kane to perform to a level nearing his best. Liverpool have the best defensive record in the top flight this season, with Virgil van Dijk a colossal presence at the base of the team.

While Mohamed Salah may not be firing at the moment, in Mane and Roberto Firmino the Reds have enough class to unsettle the Spurs defence too. At a lively Anfield it’s set to be a tight game, but one Liverpool will shade.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham