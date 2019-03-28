Baseball Is Back, and so Are Its Wildest Fans

Baseball is back, as the MLB has its Opening Day on Thursday—and that means the sport's wildest fans are also back to create memorable fancam moments.

Watch the video above for some of the best fancam highlights from last season.

                     

    2019 Predictions for Every Team 🔮

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's Top 100 Players to Start the Season 📈

    MLB's Top 100 Players to Start the Season 📈

    Harper Has MLB's Top-Selling Jersey

    Harper Has MLB's Top-Selling Jersey

    Breaks Aaron Judge's two-year streak

    MLB Power Rankings Ahead of Opening Day

    MLB Power Rankings Ahead of Opening Day

