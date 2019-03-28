UFC on ESPN 2 Staff Picks: Predictions for Gaethje vs. Barboza

3 of 6

Drew Hallowell/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Harris

This is my favorite fight on this main card outside the main event. These are two good fighters who could really use a win, especially Kowalkawiecz. Karolina's kickboxing is heavier than it looks, and she can absolutely take a shot. Waterson should want to get this to the ground, and she'll have an advantage there, but Karolina will tough her way out of it and pick Waterson apart on the feet.

Kowalkawiecz, unanimous decision

Snowden

This will be a fight that's all about controlling terrain inside the Octagon. Karolina is an excellent point fighter who racks up damage inside the clinch with a persistent, non-stop attack. Waterson prefers to conduct the bout at kicking distance, her fluid karate stance enabling her to control range and her opponent. Whoever can impose her will on the fight and dictate where it goes down will walk away the winner.

My heart says Waterson. But my mind can't stop seeing Karolina controlling her in the clinch.

Kowalkiewicz, split decision

McCarter

I often think about how great an atomweight division could have been, and could still be, if Waterson went back to 105. Instead, she moved up to be on the UFC roster and is drastically overpowered by bigger, stronger opponents. That isn't going to change here.

Kowalkiewicz is very well-rounded and the heavier shots will add up. Waterson's best bet is to nab a submission, but Kowalkiewicz is a very underrated grappler in her own right. If it hits the mat, she is going to reign down ground and pound from the top position. Waterson will be game, but this will be one-sided almost exclusively because Waterson is undersized.

Kowalkiewicz, unanimous decision