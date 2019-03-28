UFC on ESPN 2 Staff Picks: Predictions for Gaethje vs. Barboza

UFC on ESPN 2 Staff Picks: Predictions for Gaethje vs. BarbozaMarch 28, 2019
The UFC hits the City of Brotherly Love and the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday with a main event that is everything a fight fan could want.
Justin Gaethje and Edson Barboza are two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC, and they are going to take to the center of the Octagon to throw hands. And legs. Gaethje-Barboza is a main event that will put you off the edge of your seat and on to the floor in excitement.
Who takes that battle?
What about the co-main event in the middleweight division between David Branch and Jack Hermansson? Or the incredible strawweight contest featuring Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Michelle Waterson?
The Bleacher Report squad of Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Jonathan Snowden is back to lend expert opinions on the six-fight main card. Ready for the predictions?
Sheymon Moraes vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Scott Harris
A close fight to kick off the main card. Moraes is a deadly muay thai striker, but tends to sit on the counter and doesn't really press the action at any time. Yusuff has never backed down from a fight, but doesn't seem so technically sound. Both these guys look for the home run swing. Here's guessing the more proven guy gets it done.
Moraes, TKO, Rd. 1
Jonathan Snowden
These guys both sling hands and like to end the fight in the first round. Don't tune in late, as this is one of the few fights on the card almost guaranteed to get the blood pumping.
Yusuff, Knockout, Rd. 1
Nathan McCarter
I'm going to stick to an old MMA rule — never pick someone who doesn't have a Wikipedia page. OK, it's not a great rule as Justin Gaethje didn't even have a page until his final days in World Series of Fighting and already considered one of the best in the world, but I'll ride with it here.
Moraes is riding a big win into this fight and will be able to land cleanly. Big strikes, big finish.
Moraes, TKO, Rd. 1
Paul Craig vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Harris
I have never, ever heard of Kennedy Nzechukwu. Can that be the sum total of my commentary? I mean, I follow the sport pretty closely, so it's weird that there's a guy on there that I've never heard of. But there's no dilution issue with the UFC. None at all. But fine, Craig is a little one-dimensional, so give me Nzechukwu. No offense to anyone, but I'm super looking forward to the next prospect named "Smith."
Nzechukwu, unanimous decision
Snowden
Nzechukwu is a prospect from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, a rangy, tall light heavyweight who slings bombs. Craig is a ground fighter who will be desperately looking to take it to the mat. The fight will be relatively simple—either Craig can get the respite he needs and win on the ground, or he's going to get knocked out. UFC, it seems, is certainly hoping it's the latter.
Nzechukwu, Knockout, Rd. 1
McCarter
If I stuck to the Wikipedia Rule for the first fight then I should stick to it here. Craig is coming off a loss to a budding prospect Jim Crute, but he'll be able to rebound in a gritty fight here. You can't trust too many fighters who come off Dana White's show to perform in a big way.
Craig, unanimous decision
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Michelle Waterson
Harris
This is my favorite fight on this main card outside the main event. These are two good fighters who could really use a win, especially Kowalkawiecz. Karolina's kickboxing is heavier than it looks, and she can absolutely take a shot. Waterson should want to get this to the ground, and she'll have an advantage there, but Karolina will tough her way out of it and pick Waterson apart on the feet.
Kowalkawiecz, unanimous decision
Snowden
This will be a fight that's all about controlling terrain inside the Octagon. Karolina is an excellent point fighter who racks up damage inside the clinch with a persistent, non-stop attack. Waterson prefers to conduct the bout at kicking distance, her fluid karate stance enabling her to control range and her opponent. Whoever can impose her will on the fight and dictate where it goes down will walk away the winner.
My heart says Waterson. But my mind can't stop seeing Karolina controlling her in the clinch.
Kowalkiewicz, split decision
McCarter
I often think about how great an atomweight division could have been, and could still be, if Waterson went back to 105. Instead, she moved up to be on the UFC roster and is drastically overpowered by bigger, stronger opponents. That isn't going to change here.
Kowalkiewicz is very well-rounded and the heavier shots will add up. Waterson's best bet is to nab a submission, but Kowalkiewicz is a very underrated grappler in her own right. If it hits the mat, she is going to reign down ground and pound from the top position. Waterson will be game, but this will be one-sided almost exclusively because Waterson is undersized.
Kowalkiewicz, unanimous decision
Josh Emmett vs. Michael Johnson
Harris
Good lord, do I really have to break down Josh Emmett and Michael Johnson? Fine. A low-effort match earns a low-effort prediction. Johnson's solid, if not pretty, in any area. Sure, give him the W.
Johnson, unanimous decision
Snowden
These two will be quite the contrast both aesthetically and athletically. Once the bell rings, Emmett will likely bounce around quite a bit before finally engaging. Johnson, who likes to wait his opponents out and make them come to him, will patiently wait to counter. This is a pick-em fight. So, I guess I will.
Emmett, unanimous decision
McCarter
I want to pick Johnson, but I don't trust his body at featherweight. Please stop cutting weight and go back to 155, Michael. With a depleted body, Emmett will be able to outwork him to a decision. If Johnson didn't have to cut all that weight, he wins this easily. Instead, it is an unnecessary loss due to the rigors of an antiquated thought that you need to brutalize your body through dehydration.
Emmett, unanimous decision
David Branch vs. Jack Hermansson
Harris
Branch has the jiu-jitsu to nab a win, but Hermansson has some brawling. Branch has lost two of three and hasn't really converted his two-title World Series of Fighting run into the UFC. He's a good fighter, but is he co-main event good? Probably not, but neither is Hermansson.
Branch, submission, Rd. 2
Snowden
Branch is a really good first round fighter, backing his opponent down with a jab and looking to counter with a hard right hand when they respond. But as the fight goes on, you can practically see his energy bar waning.
Whether that's because he's 37-years-old or because he's just wired that way, I can't say. But if Hermansson gets through the first round, this is his fight to win. He's an aggressive, well-rounded fighter with strong kicks and a surprisingly good top game if the bout goes to the mat. This will be the fight that finally puts him on the map.
Hermansson, Knockout, Rd. 3
McCarter
Why is this the co-main event over Kowalkiewicz vs. Waterson? That is a much better fight with much larger implications toward the top of their respective divisions. Instead, this slog takes up the co-main spot. I don't get it. This isn't the first time a significant women's bout was shoved in the middle of a card in favor of a lesser male contest. Take that for what it's worth.
Oh, this fight? Branch is a better fighter on talent alone so I'll take him. The fight takes place against the cage for most of the 15 minutes and puts fans to sleep. I hope no one misses the main event because of this.
Branch, unanimous decision
Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje
Harris
Most people seem to be going with Gaethje here, despite his slight underdog status. I'm riding with Barboza. Gaethje doesn't tend to go for many takedowns, but he can get them, and he won't have that escape valve against Barboza and some of the best takedown defense in the UFC. Plus, hey, leg kicks vs leg kicks? Forget about it.
Barboza, unanimous decision
Snowden
Barboza! Gaethje! Okay UFC, you have my attention.
These two are very evenly matched, aggressive leg kickers who almost guarantee a good night for the fans. The difference between them is in the wrestling game. If Gaethje gets in trouble, he can always take Edson down. He'll do it enough to steal rounds and the fight.
Gaethje, unanimous decision
McCarter
Pure, unadulterated violence. If this fight were never-ending breadsticks at Olive Garden, I would be sitting in a booth for the better part of a weekend gorging myself on its goodness.
Barboza's takedown defense is a little underrated and it should be good enough to stop some early attempts if Gaethje tries. If Gaethje waits? He won't have the legs to drive through for the takedown. Either way, this fight is taking place on the feet which means I side with the more tactical fighter in Barboza. After the legs go, Barboza ices Gaethje with a clean hook.
Barboza, KO, Rd. 3